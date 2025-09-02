Marlins Send Junk to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' right-hander Janson Junk will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday against the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field.

Junk was placed on the 15-day injured list on August 27 with right ulnar nerve irritation, retroactive to August 24. Since having his contract selected on May 24, 2025, the righty has made 17 appearances (12 starts) for the Marlins. In 88.0 innings, he's allowed 43 runs (40 earned runs), posting a 4.09 ERA with a 6-2 record. He's totaled 61 strikeouts against just 10 walks.

A native of Federal Way, Wash., the New York Yankees selected Junk out of Seattle University in the 22nd round of the 2017 draft.

After spending his first four seasons with the Yankees organization and reaching as high as Double-A Somerset in 2021, Junk was traded to the Los Angeles Angels along with RHP Elvis Peguero in exchange for LHP Andrew Heaney and cash. He made his major league debut that same season on September 5, 2021 against the Texas Rangers. He recorded two punchouts in 3.2 innings.

He pitched primarily with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2022 with three appearances for the Angels. Junk was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in November 2022 along with RHP Peguero and LHP Adam Seminaris in exchange for OF Hunter Renfroe.

Junk spent the 2023 campaign between both Triple-A Nashville and the Brewers. He made 27 appearances for Nashville, posting a 7-10 record with a 4.18 ERA in 140.0 innings.

After starting the 2024 season with Nashville, he was designated for assignment in July and picked up by the Houston Astros. After making four appearances for Triple-A Sugarland, he was DFA'd again and claimed by the Athletics. His last two appearances that season came with Triple-A Las Vegas and he elected free agency in November and signed with the Marlins on February 10, 2025.

Junk is one of 13 Marlins to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), INF Connor Norby (April 12-April 17, August 20-August 29), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-May 14 & August 20-present), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12, August 2-August 4), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), outfielder Dane Myers (May 27-May 30), infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31) and catcher Rob Brantly (June 17-July 14) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







