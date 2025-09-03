Bisons Unveil 'Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead' Design for Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway -September 19

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Because we absolutely want the world to see this... 'cause we think that they'd understand ... that on Friday, September 19 at Sahlen Field, the Bisons will have their next must-have bobblehead giveaway presented by Equitable Advisors... featuring Buffalo's own, Goo Goo Dolls!

Today, the team unveiled the design of their one-of-a-kind Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead, featuring both John Rzeznik and Robby Takac! The bobblehead will be given out to the first 3,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. ONLY prior to the team's Fan Appreciation Night Game, Friday, September 19 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.).

Tickets for the Giveaway and Fan Appreciation Night are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans should remember they can save nearly 20% when they purchase their tickets in advance of game day.

Additional event details are too be announced.

Bisons Fan Appreciation Night will also feature other great giveaways throughout the game as well as the team's final postgame Fireworks Show of the season.

About the Design

The Bisons first dual bobblehead in over 10 years features John and Robby rockin' their guitars on a vinyl record base, with a home plate in the center to signify the band's home of Buffalo, NY. The guitars held by the musicians, John's in yellow and Robby's in black, are the same color guitars used by the band in their first music video for the 1990 single, 'There You Are,' filmed on the Sahlen Field infield/outfield and throughout the ballpark.

John is playing lead acoustic guitar while wearing a grey tank top featuring the Bisons word mark across the chest. Robby is depicted barefoot to pay tribute to his many concerts preformed without wearing shoes. Robby's black t-shirt shows the 'Music is Art' logo while he's jamming with his purple hair and tinted glasses.

The Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead will not be for sale by the team before or after the Bisons game on September 19. The only way to get this one-of-a-kind Bobblehead is to be one of the first 3,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. on Fan Appreciation Night.







