Tides Fall In Extras In Homestand Opener

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (26-30 | 56-73) fell to the Nashville Sounds (29-29 | 73-58), 4-3, in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The two were tied 2-2 before heading to extra innings where Nashville pulled through.

Both teams scored their two runs in regulation in the third inning. It was Vimael Machín that knocked in the two runs on a double. It was the only two runs Tides starter Levi Wells allowed, who went 5.0 innings with five strikeouts.

The Tides and Sounds bullpens dueled with each other for the remainder of the game and held each other scoreless. In extras, Nashville scored two unearned runs off of a Tides error. Machín knocked in the Tides lone run in extra-innings on an RBI groundout, but the Tides could not catch up in the 4-3 loss.

RHP Scott Blewett will start for Norfolk on MLB Rehab tomorrow, while LHP Bruce Zimmermann (7-7, 4.54) is the probable for Nashville. First pitch at 6:35 pm.







International League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.