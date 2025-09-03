Pair of Home Runs, Four-Run Third Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Two solo home runs and a big third inning helped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeat the Charlotte Knights, 6-1, Tuesday from Truist Field.

Tied 1-1 in the third, Jack Winkler led off the inning with a walk. Shane Sasaki was hit by a pitch and Maximo Acosta lined a single, loading up the bases. Following a popout, Winkler scored on Joe Mack's fielder's choice, giving Jacksonville (78-54, 31-26) a 2-1 lead. With runners at the corners, Deyvison De Los Santos ripped an RBI double. Nathan Martorella followed with a two-run knock, making it 5-1.

Leading by four in the sixth, Kemp Alderman (2) clobbered a one-out solo home run, extending the Shrimp's lead to 6-1.

Jacksonville struck first in the series opener. Acosta (13) smashed a leadoff home run, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Charlotte (59-73, 23-34) answered in the bottom of the first. Corey Julks (14) crushed a leadoff home run, evening the score at one.

Janson Junk dazzled in his MLB rehab start. The righty tossed five innings of one-run baseball, striking out eight batters in the win.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue their series with a doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 5:05 p.m. LHP Robby Snelling (3-2, 1.38 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp in game one and RHP Morgan McSweeney (3-1, 2.25 ERA) will start game two. RHP Sean Burke (0-2, 10.80 ERA) will counter for the Knights in game one. Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

