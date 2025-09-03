Strong Start Falls Short in Tuesday Loss to IronPigs

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - The Toledo Mud Hens dropped Game 1 of their series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Pennsylvania, falling 10-3.

Toledo turned to José Urquidy to start on the mound as he continued his rehab assignment. He entered the night 1-0 with a 10.13 ERA. Lehigh Valley countered with Mitch Neunborn, who came in 0-2 with a 5.28 ERA.

The first three innings were quiet, with both teams collecting a few base hits but unable to push runs across as defenses held strong.

The Mud Hens broke through in the fourth. Jace Jung led off with a single, followed by an Eduardo Valencia walk. Max Anderson drove in the first run with an RBI single but was caught between first and second. A sacrifice fly from Trey Cruz plated Valencia to make it 2-0 Toledo.

Urquidy's night ended after three innings, allowing just two hits with three strikeouts. Alex Cobb, also on a rehab assignment, entered for the bottom of the fourth. After Cobb worked around a walk and single, Toledo escaped a bases-loaded jam to preserve the two-run lead.

The Hens added on in the fifth. Brian Serven walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and moved to third on a Parker Meadows single. A sac fly from Hao-Yu Lee extended the lead to 3-0.

But the IronPigs responded in the bottom half. Matt Seelinger replaced Cobb and gave up a run on back-to-back singles. After two walks loaded the bases, Lehigh Valley tied the game with a two-run single and took the lead on an RBI hit from former Mud Hen Brewer Hicklen.

Lehigh Valley tacked on another in the sixth after a leadoff walk turned into a run, making it 5-3. Despite a Kevin Newman double in the seventh, the Mud Hens couldn't capitalize.

From there, the IronPigs broke it open. Hicklen launched a two-run homer off Tanner Rainey in the seventh, and Lehigh Valley added three more runs in the eighth on a mix of walks, singles, and an error.

Toledo's offense stalled late, and the Hens dropped the opener by a 10-3 final.

Notables:

Jace Jung: 1 H, 1 R

Max Anderson: 1 H, 1 RBI

Hao-Yu Lee: 1 H, 1 RBI

The Mud Hens will look to bounce back tomorrow evening against Lehigh Valley. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.







