Strong Start Falls Short in Tuesday Loss to IronPigs
Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Allentown, PA - The Toledo Mud Hens dropped Game 1 of their series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Pennsylvania, falling 10-3.
Toledo turned to José Urquidy to start on the mound as he continued his rehab assignment. He entered the night 1-0 with a 10.13 ERA. Lehigh Valley countered with Mitch Neunborn, who came in 0-2 with a 5.28 ERA.
The first three innings were quiet, with both teams collecting a few base hits but unable to push runs across as defenses held strong.
The Mud Hens broke through in the fourth. Jace Jung led off with a single, followed by an Eduardo Valencia walk. Max Anderson drove in the first run with an RBI single but was caught between first and second. A sacrifice fly from Trey Cruz plated Valencia to make it 2-0 Toledo.
Urquidy's night ended after three innings, allowing just two hits with three strikeouts. Alex Cobb, also on a rehab assignment, entered for the bottom of the fourth. After Cobb worked around a walk and single, Toledo escaped a bases-loaded jam to preserve the two-run lead.
The Hens added on in the fifth. Brian Serven walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and moved to third on a Parker Meadows single. A sac fly from Hao-Yu Lee extended the lead to 3-0.
But the IronPigs responded in the bottom half. Matt Seelinger replaced Cobb and gave up a run on back-to-back singles. After two walks loaded the bases, Lehigh Valley tied the game with a two-run single and took the lead on an RBI hit from former Mud Hen Brewer Hicklen.
Lehigh Valley tacked on another in the sixth after a leadoff walk turned into a run, making it 5-3. Despite a Kevin Newman double in the seventh, the Mud Hens couldn't capitalize.
From there, the IronPigs broke it open. Hicklen launched a two-run homer off Tanner Rainey in the seventh, and Lehigh Valley added three more runs in the eighth on a mix of walks, singles, and an error.
Toledo's offense stalled late, and the Hens dropped the opener by a 10-3 final.
Notables:
Jace Jung: 1 H, 1 R
Max Anderson: 1 H, 1 RBI
Hao-Yu Lee: 1 H, 1 RBI
The Mud Hens will look to bounce back tomorrow evening against Lehigh Valley. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.
International League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Tides Fall In Extras In Homestand Opener - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Snap up Fifth Straight Win with 10 Unanswered Runs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians Use Three Homers to Sink Columbus in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Rally past Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julks Homers But Jumbo Shrimp Top Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Pair of Home Runs, Four-Run Third Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Strong Start Falls Short in Tuesday Loss to IronPigs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rivera's Walk-Off Home Run Delivers Bisons 4-3 Victory over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Early Strikes out 10, WooSox Drop Series Opener Versus SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- Columbus and Indy Battle in Tight Game Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons Unveil 'Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead' Design for Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway -September 19 - Buffalo Bisons
- September 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- "12 Days of WooSox" to Include Season-Ending Fan Appreciation Week - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Celebrate 5th Anniversary of "Strike out Hunger" with Fallon Health - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 2 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: September 2-7 - Louisville Bats
- Marlins Send Junk to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Orioles Prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. Promoted to Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings and HITTRAX to Host Free Hitting Clinic for Member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rojas Honored by International League - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.