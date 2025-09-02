"12 Days of WooSox" to Include Season-Ending Fan Appreciation Week

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - As the Worcester Red Sox begin their final 12 home games of their fifth season this evening with the opener of a 6-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees) at 6:05 p.m. at Polar Park, the club announced that the final six games in two weeks will constitute "Fan Appreciation Week," culminating in a September 21 finale when fans meet the team before the game, and the players give fans the shirts off their backs after the game.

The finale, which marks the first day of fall, extends the summer a few more hours when Kids Run the Bases after the game, and all fans come onto the field to savor an endless Sunset Catch on the Polar Park outfield, presented by Planet Fitness.

"The 12 Days of WooSox" also include sneak previews of several promotions for WooSox '26, including the three days when the WooSox don new specialty uniforms. The subjects and art work will be announced each day, starting this Friday, September 5, through the weekend.

"We will keep the topics under wraps until we unwrap the caps this weekend," said WooSox Executive Vice President/General Manager Brooke Cooper, "But Ocean State fans might look for a tip of the cap to a Rhode Island delicacy, Worcester natives can get a chuckle about their infamous intersection, and everyone can appreciate our region's walls of art."

The club will also present more details this week about a pair of off-season festivals, one that extends the celebration of Halloween, and another that makes Polar Park a family destination at Christmastime.

Tonight's game features the penultimate "Tail Waggin' Tuesday" and "Taco & Tequila Tuesday presented by Teremana." Wednesday's game is the penultimate "First Responder Wednesday presented by National Grid," and the WooSox' first "Overdose Awareness Night." This Thursday, September 4th fans can meet former Red Sox outfielder Bernie Carbo, presented by DCU. On Friday, the WooSox will dress as the "Wicked Worms of Worcester" with UniBank Fireworks set to a "Wicked Awesome" musical medley. Friday is also Polish Heritage Night.

Saturday, September 6 starts early with a "Dawn's Early Light" Yoga class on the field. Saturday's "Great Polar Park Writers Series" pays tribute to late WooSox Principal Owner and Chairman, Larry Lucchino, who would have turned 80 on this day. Longtime friends Mike Barnicle (of MSNBC's "Morning Joe") and Dan Shaughnessy (of the Boston Globe) will be featured speakers, along with Worcester stalwart Dr. Ted Gallagher and WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg, whose relationship with Lucchino spanned 45 years.

The WooSox will also present their fifth annual "Childhood Cancer Awareness" day on September 6. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, when fans "Go Gold."

The homestand concludes Sunday, September 7, for a Fallon Health Sunday Funday when selected kids take the field with the players before the game and everyone runs the bases after the game. It will also be our second "Purr in the Park" game when fans can bring their cats to Polar Park.

A bonus game for fans is the Monday, September 8 fourth annual Police versus Firefighters Baseball Game that raises funds distributed by the WooSox Foundation. Worcester Police Officers and Firefighters engage in a touching procession at 5:30 p.m. from St. John's Church on Temple Street and walk right onto the field, ending up along the first base line and third base line. Admission is $10, and fans can sit in any open area of the ballpark.

The season's final homestand then commences eight days later, on Tuesday, September 16, with an array of fan gifts, presents, and prizes, all to be announced later.

"This year has been extraordinary for the WooSox," said club President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "More people have packed the park per game than last year and even the year before that. We appreciate that fans are coming in increasing numbers in our fifth year, and are helping us to make Polar Park better than ever."

The WooSox this week host the New York Yankees' future players, tonight through Sunday. To accommodate children and families on school nights, games start at 6:05 p.m. tonight through Friday. Saturday's game is at 4:05 p.m. and Sunday's game starts at 1:05 p.m.







