Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 2 at Memphis

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (25-32, 52-77) vs. Memphis Redbirds (29-28, 70-60)

Tuesday - 7:45 p.m. ET - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Bryce Conley (2-3, 5.67) vs. RHP Max Rajcic (0-2, 4.18)

SUNDAY SCARIES: The Rochester Red Wings closed out their six-game set and season series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday night, falling 6-5...LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN powered the Wings offense, launching his 12th home run of the season in the third inning and adding another RBI via sacrifice fly in the seventh inning...3B TREY LIPSCOMB, C FRANCISCO MEJÍA, and DH JOSÉ TENA each collected multi-hit performances, tallying one RBI apiece in the contest...the Rochester Red Wings will continue their road trip and head to Memphis to clash with the Redbirds...the six-game series begins tonight from AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis...the Wings will send RHP BRYCE CONLEY to the mound to face the Redbirds RHP Max Rajcic.

(RED) BIRDS OF A FEATHER: Rochester makes the trip up from Jacksonville to Memphis to play the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate for the first time since the current franchise was established in 1998...the Red Wings most recently traveled to the Home of the Blues back in 1976, in the final year of the Memphis Blues three-year stint in the International League...during that time, the Blues served as the top affiliate for the Montreal Expos (1974-75) and Houston Astros (1976)...

Rochester has now played the current top affiliates (BAL - NOR, STL - MEM in '25, MIN - STP in '24) of all three of their former parent clubs (STL 1929-60, BAL 1961-2002, MIN 2003-20) since the start of 2024.

HIP, HIP, JOSÉ!: DH JOSÉ TENA extended his on-base streak to 15 games in Sunday night's contest, finishing 2-for-5 with two singles, one RBI, and swiping two bags in the game...during the 15-game on-base streak, the Dominican Republic native sports a .310 batting average (18-for-58) while knocking in one home run, five doubles, six RBI, and swiping six bases...in eight games since returning to Rochester on 8/21, the Dominican Republic native boasts a .323 batting average (10-for-31) with four of his eight games being multi-hit performances.

FRANKLY MAGNIFICENT: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN launched his fourth home run as a Red Wing Sunday night, a solo blast in the top of the third inning, and collected another RBI via sacrifice fly in the seventh...through his first 24 games as a Red Wing since he was acquired from Chicago-NL on 8/1, the Arkansas product boasts a .296 batting average (29-for-98) with an .840 OPS while collecting seven extra-base hits (4 HR, 1 3B, 2 2B) and driving in 19 runs...his two-RBI game on Sunday marks the Kansas native's seventh multi-RBI performance of August, which leads all Red Wings during the month.

AT NO ACOSTA: RHP DAISON ACOSTA hurled 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing one hit and striking out two Jumbo Shrimp in the appearance...in three appearances since returning to Rochester on 8/26, the 27-year-old is posting a 2.25 ERA (1 ER/4 IP) while fanning five and holding hitters to a .200 batting average...

His first strikeout of the night marked the 400th of his Minor League career.

LET IT RIPSCOMB: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB marked one of three Red Wings to log multi-hit games on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with two singles, one RBI, and one run scored in the affair...the Tennessee Product finished off his August with a .291 batting average (30-for-103) while collecting two home runs, 11 doubles (T-1 in IL), and driving in 17 runs across 26 games during the month...in 50 games away from Innovative Field this season, the Maryland native is registering a .286 batting average (55-for-192) with 12 doubles, 31 RBI, and seven of his nine home runs coming in road games...

Lipscomb crossed the plate in the second inning, marking the 150th run scored of his Minor League career.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2013: On this day in 2013, the Rochester Red Wings concluded their season with a 13-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders thanks to a nine-run first frame... SS EDUARDO ESCOBAR and 2B JAMES BERESFORD each collected two different RBI base knocks in the first inning alone... Escobar finished with three doubles and a home run at the plate...LF ANTOAN RICHARDSON and 3B RAY OLMEDO each collected three-hit performances, combining for three RBI at the plate...in the top of the third inning, facing bases loaded and nobody out, the Red Wings turned their last triple play to date, a 5-4-3 rally squasher...the win secured the lone International League Wild Card spot, marking the last time the Red Wings clinched a postseason berth.







