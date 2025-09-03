Saints Nearly Fight Back from Giving up Seven in First, But Fall 9-7

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - It's tough to win any ballgame when you give up seven runs in the first inning, but give the St. Paul Saints credit. They fought to the bitter end sending the go ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 9-7 loss to the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

After an hour and 15-minute delay to the start of the game due to rain, the Saints wasted little time getting on the board first. Payton Eeles led off the game with a double to right-center and scored on a two-out single to left making it 1-0.

An avalanche of hits and runs occurred in the bottom of the first as the Bats sent 12 men to the plate and scored seven runs on seven hits. Blake Dunn led off the inning with a solo homer to left, his fourth of the season, tying the game at one. Back-to-back singles by Héctor Rodríguez and Ryan Vilade put runners at first and second. Rece Hinds' RBI double made it 2-1. With one out Connor Joe walked to load the bases. Francisco Urbaez came through with a two-run single giving the Bats a 4-1 lead. Davis Wendzel then made it 5-1 with an RBI single to left. After a walk to Eric Yang loaded the bases, Dunn drove home a pair with a single to left making it 7-1.

Fedko came through again in the third to get the Saints another run. Jonah Bride led off with a walk and with two outs Walker Jenkins singled to right putting runners at first and second. Fedko then dropped another single into left, scoring Bride making it 7-2. Fedko finished the night 2-5 with two RBI.

Hinds added to the Bats lead in the fourth by leading off with a homer to left, his 21st of the season, increasing the lead to 8-2. Hinds hurt the Saints going 4-5 with two doubles, a home run, and two RBI. Christian Encarnacion-Strand then walked, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on a two-out single to left by Wendzel putting the Bats up 9-2.

The Saints made it interesting in the sixth when they plated three runs. Carson McCusker led off with a double to right and scored when Jhonny Pereda reached on a two base fielding error by the third baseman Encarnacion-Strand to make it 9-3. With one out, back-to-back walks loaded the bases. After a pitching change, Eeles walked to force in a run, getting the Saints to within 9-4. An RBI fielder's choice from Gabby Gonzalez cut the deficit to four at 9-5.

Miranda led off the eighth inning with a double to left, moved to third on a Bride groundout, and scored on an Eeles groundout as the Saints got to within 9-6.

It got interesting in the ninth when Walker Jenkins led off with a triple to right. He finished the night with his first multi-hit game at Triple-A going 3-5 with a triple and a run scored. With one out McCusker singled him home making it 9-7. With two outs Aaron Sabato walked putting the tying runs aboard, but Miranda would strike out to end the game.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 11:05 a.m. (CT) at Louisville Slugger Field. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (4-4, 4.12) to the mound against Bats LHP T.J. Sikkema (1-0, 1.50). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.