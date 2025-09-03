Sabato's Two Homers, Strong Pitching Through Eight All for Naught in 6-5, 10 Inning Walk-Off Loss

LOUISVILLE, KY - The final three outs of the game have been the most difficult for the St. Paul Saints to record this season. On Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field the Saints played solid baseball for eight innings. They scored runs with timely hits and power, they pitched incredibly well, and made highlight worthy defensive plays. For the seventh time this season, however, the Saints carried a lead into the ninth inning and couldn't hang on. They saw a 5-2 lead slip away and fell 6-5 in 10 innings for their 11th walk-off loss this season, the second most in franchise history.

With the Saints up 5-2 in the ninth the late innings issues reared its ugly head. Back-to-back doubles to start the inning by Connor Joe and P.J. Higgins cut the Saints lead to 5-3. With one out Rece Hinds tied it with a two-run homer to left-center, his 22nd of the season, tying the game at five. The Saints 5.75 ERA in the ninth inning ranks 113th out of 120 Minor League teams.

In the top of the 10th, the Saints failed to get placed runner Noah Cardenas home. After he advanced to third on a fly out, Gabby Gonzalez struck out. Walker Jenkins then walked, and Carson McCusker reached on catcher's interference. With the bases loaded Sabato, who had a tremendous day, barreled up a ball, but hit it right at the shortstop to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th it took two batters for the Bats to walk it off. Placed runner Davis Wendzel was sacrificed to third and Levi Jordan lined a game winning single into left-center. The 11 walk off losses this season are only surpassed by the 13 in 2022.

The day started out on a positive note for the Saints as Jenkins collected his first Triple-A RBI in the first inning to give the Saints the lead. With one out Gonzalez singled to left and that was followed by a Jenkins RBI double into right-center putting the Saints up 1-0.

The lead didn't last long as the Bats grabbed a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. With one out Héctor Rodríguez singled to left-center and that was followed by a two-run homer from Major Leaguer rehabber Tyler Stephenson, his second with the Bats, making it 2-1. It was the only mistake Andrew Morris made on the day. He retired 13 of the final 15 hitters he faced going 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five.

The Saints got a home run of their own in the second to tie it up as Jonah Bride led off with a solo homer to left, his third of the season.

The game stayed tied until the sixth when the Saints got their second of three homers of the game. McCusker led off with a single to right-center and that was followed by a 435-foot, two-run homer to center by Sabato, his first of the game and 11th of the season, putting the Saints up 4-2. The 435 feet marked the third longest homer by a Saints hitter this season, and furthest away from CHS Field.

Sabato came calling again in his next at bat. With two outs and nobody on in the eighth he drilled an opposite field home run, his second of the game and 12th of the season, giving the Saints some insurance with a 5-2 lead. Sabato finished the day 3-5 with a double, two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored. It was the ninth time in his career he's homered twice in a game and second in 12 games.

The Saints were able to carry that lead into the ninth because of the superb relief by Marco Raya. He allowed just a leadoff single in the sixth to the first batter he faced before retiring nine in a row. Raya went 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out five.

The Saints 11 strikeouts marked a franchise record eighth straight game with double-digit strikeouts.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field at 5:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP John Klein (0-2, 5.27) to the mound against Bats LHP Charlie Barnes (0-2, 7.11). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







