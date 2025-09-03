Bats Games on September 4 and September 6 Sold Out

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats today are proud to announce that two of this week's home games against the St. Paul Saints - Thursday, September 4 and Saturday, September 6 - are sold out!

With crowds of over 10,000 expected for both games, fans that were able to secure tickets are encouraged to arrive early and allow plenty of time for parking and entry into the ballpark. Parking in Louisville Slugger Field lots are sold out on September 4, a limited number of handicapped spaces will be available for those who need it.

Thursday's game will be a Thrifty Thursday, with special discounts available on hot dogs, popcorn, and Pepsi products. Saturday will be a Party at the Park. Craft beers, cocktails, and Cupcake Vineyard Wine Pours will be available for $6 or less, and fireworks will light up the sky after the game, presented by the UofL Health. Both games will feature a State Farm Bobblehead You! promotion, where fans can create custom bobbleheads of themselves at a tent by the right field berm.

All field level seats are sold out for both games, and a very limited number of general admission lawn tickets can still be purchased online.

Additionally, fans are encouraged to beware of resale tickets from third-party websites, as those can be fraudulent and may not be accepted for entry to the ballpark. The only way to guarantee authentic Louisville Bats tickets is to purchase them online at BatsBaseball.com.

The Bats are home through this Sunday, September 7 as they battle the Saints at Louisville Slugger Field. The 2025 season concludes with a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds from September 16-21.







International League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.