Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Third Annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Peak Events LLC are set to host the third annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic, a round-robin tournament to be held from Feb. 20-22, 2026 at VyStar Ballpark. The 2026 Jax College Baseball Classic will feature four of the nation's top college baseball teams: Indiana, LSU, Notre Dame and UCF.

"We have enjoyed a fantastic environment at each of the previous two Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classics," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We look forward to the huge base of college baseball fans throughout the area seeing another set of four great teams take the field at VyStar Ballpark. Thank you to Peak Events LLC for helping to continue this exciting event and we cannot wait to create another excellent experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans."

The 2026 Jax College Baseball Classic showcases two teams coming off NCAA postseason appearances in 2024, with LSU winning the College World Series and reaching the final stage for the second time in three years.

"We are excited to be back at VyStar Ballpark for year three of the Live Like Lou Jax Classic," said Peak Events LLC vice president Nathan Woolridge. "This year's event is shaping up to be the best one yet with four top teams, including the defending national champions. In addition, a newly-renovated VyStar Ballpark, which has become one of the top ballparks in the country and a premier early-season destination for some of college baseball's best teams. We appreciate the partnership with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Live Like Lou Foundation in helping us continue to raise the profile of this event and to expand the impact of the Live Like Lou Jax Classic across college baseball and the ALS community."

The weekend tournament will have two games per day at VyStar Ballpark. Tickets can be purchased on a day-by-day basis including both games played on the same day or as a weekend package in select seating sections with both reserved and general admission seating options available.

Friday, February 20 - LSU vs. Indiana, 2 p.m.; UCF vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 21 - Notre Dame vs. LSU, 12 p.m.; UCF vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 22 - Alabama vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m.; LSU vs. UCF, 3 p.m.

In 2025, the tournament's field included Alabama, Coastal Carolina, NC State and Ohio State. Alabama earned the Classic's championship belt, winning all three of its games in a round-robin format. The Crimson Tide completed the weekend by overcoming a 10-run deficit against the Buckeyes, capped by a Will Hodo walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.







