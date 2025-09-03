Chasers Drop Second Straight to Cubs

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost a 6th straight game Wednesday afternoon, falling 4-3 to the Iowa Cubs.

Right-hander Shane Panzini made his 2nd start with Omaha on Wednesday and the Cubs were first onto the board, as an RBI single gave Iowa a 1-0 advantage in the 1st inning.

The Storm Chasers responded in the top of the 2n, tying the game at 1-1 with an Isan Díaz solo home run.

Panzini worked a scoreless 2nd frame, though Iowa gained a 3-1 lead between the 3rd and 4th innings on an RBI single and RBI double.

In the top of the 5th, Omaha shrunk the deficit to 3-2, as Bobby Dalbec connected on an RBI single to score Dairon Blanco. Stephen Nogosek relieved Panzini to face one over the minimum in the 5th and followed with a 1-2-3 6th for 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings.

In the 7th, Geoff Hartlieb followed Nogosek with a scoreless frame, and in the top of the 8th, a Diego Castillo RBI single plated Tyler Gentry to even the game at 3-3.

Joey Krehbiel relieved Hartlieb in the 8th inning and an RBI single gave the Cubs a 4-3 lead that held to be final after Storm Chasers went down in order in the top of the 9th.

Omaha returns to action on Thursday against the Iowa Cubs, with first pitch set for 12:08 p.m. CT at Principal Park. Right-hander Spencer Turnbull is scheduled to make his Storm Chasers debut.







