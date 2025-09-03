Chasers Drop Second Straight to Cubs
Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost a 6th straight game Wednesday afternoon, falling 4-3 to the Iowa Cubs.
Right-hander Shane Panzini made his 2nd start with Omaha on Wednesday and the Cubs were first onto the board, as an RBI single gave Iowa a 1-0 advantage in the 1st inning.
The Storm Chasers responded in the top of the 2n, tying the game at 1-1 with an Isan Díaz solo home run.
Panzini worked a scoreless 2nd frame, though Iowa gained a 3-1 lead between the 3rd and 4th innings on an RBI single and RBI double.
In the top of the 5th, Omaha shrunk the deficit to 3-2, as Bobby Dalbec connected on an RBI single to score Dairon Blanco. Stephen Nogosek relieved Panzini to face one over the minimum in the 5th and followed with a 1-2-3 6th for 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings.
In the 7th, Geoff Hartlieb followed Nogosek with a scoreless frame, and in the top of the 8th, a Diego Castillo RBI single plated Tyler Gentry to even the game at 3-3.
Joey Krehbiel relieved Hartlieb in the 8th inning and an RBI single gave the Cubs a 4-3 lead that held to be final after Storm Chasers went down in order in the top of the 9th.
Omaha returns to action on Thursday against the Iowa Cubs, with first pitch set for 12:08 p.m. CT at Principal Park. Right-hander Spencer Turnbull is scheduled to make his Storm Chasers debut.
International League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Iowa Takes Game Two Late over Omaha 4-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sabato's Two Homers, Strong Pitching Through Eight All for Naught in 6-5, 10 Inning Walk-Off Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Ninth-Inning Heroics Complete 6-5 Comeback Win - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 3 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- 10 Millionth Fan Comes Thru the Gates of Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 20 - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Toledo Mud Hens
- September 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Games on September 4 and September 6 Sold Out - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Third Annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Take Down Tides in Extras for Fifth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.