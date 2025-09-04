Stripers Overpowered by Durham in 8-2 Loss
Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (29-29) fell behind 8-0 midway through six innings and fell 8-2 to the Durham Bulls (30-26) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Bulls designated hitter Cooper Hummel had two homers and five RBIs to send the Stripers to a third straight loss.
Decisive Plays: Durham scored a run in consecutive innings from the second through the fourth, highlighted by solo homers from Hummel (5) and Tanner Murray (18) to jump ahead 3-0. The Bulls doubled their lead in the fifth with a three-run blast from Hummel (6). Durham kept the scoring going in the sixth with an RBI single from Hummel and a Dominic Keegan sacrifice fly to make it 8-0. Gwinnett got on the board in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single from Eddys Leonard. The Stripers got one more run in the eighth on a David McCabe RBI groundout to make it 8-2, but that as close as it would come.
Key Contributors: Leonard (1-for-3, RBI) and McCabe (0-for-2, RBI) drove in the lone Gwinnett runs. Stripers' starter Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-3) struck out eight batters across 4.0 innings (6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB). For Durham, Hummel (3-for-4, 2 homers, 5 RBIs) and Murray (1-for-4, homer, RBI) combined to drive in six runs. Bulls' starter Joe Boyle (W, 8-4) tossed five hitless innings.
Noteworthy: Lara's eight strikeouts were his most in a Triple-A outing. The Stripers offense drew eight walks, one shy of matching a season high. Gwinnett reliever Anderson Pilar tossed a season-high 3.0 perfect innings to finish the game.
Next Game (Thursday, September 4): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 5:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (game 1 of doubleheader). Power up and join us for Video Game Night at Coolray Field, where the world of baseball collides with your favorite video games. Also, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras for Throwback Thursday. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Stripers Overpowered by Durham in 8-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Payton Henry Walks off Mud Hens for 'Pigs Sixth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Carter Jensen Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Snelling, McSweeney Brilliant in Doubleheader Split - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Shutout Sinks Tides Wednesday - Norfolk Tides
- Clippers Collapse Indians with Pair of Longballs - Indianapolis Indians
- Francisco Alvarez Grand Slam Leads Syracuse to 10-2 Win over Buffalo on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Puppy Power Leads Clippers to Victory Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Maeda's No-Hit Start More than Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Takes Game Two Late over Omaha 4-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sabato's Two Homers, Strong Pitching Through Eight All for Naught in 6-5, 10 Inning Walk-Off Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Ninth-Inning Heroics Complete 6-5 Comeback Win - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 3 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- 10 Millionth Fan Comes Thru the Gates of Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 20 - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Toledo Mud Hens
- September 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Games on September 4 and September 6 Sold Out - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Third Annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Take Down Tides in Extras for Fifth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Overpowered by Durham in 8-2 Loss
- Ritchie Tosses Five Scoreless Innings, Gwinnett Drops Opener 4-1 to Durham
- Gwinnett Stripers' JR Ritchie Named International League Pitcher of the Week
- Stripers' Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 6-4 Loss to Norfolk
- Ornelas Clobbers Pair of Homers as Stripers Win, 8-3, Over Norfolk