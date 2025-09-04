Stripers Overpowered by Durham in 8-2 Loss

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (29-29) fell behind 8-0 midway through six innings and fell 8-2 to the Durham Bulls (30-26) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Bulls designated hitter Cooper Hummel had two homers and five RBIs to send the Stripers to a third straight loss.

Decisive Plays: Durham scored a run in consecutive innings from the second through the fourth, highlighted by solo homers from Hummel (5) and Tanner Murray (18) to jump ahead 3-0. The Bulls doubled their lead in the fifth with a three-run blast from Hummel (6). Durham kept the scoring going in the sixth with an RBI single from Hummel and a Dominic Keegan sacrifice fly to make it 8-0. Gwinnett got on the board in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single from Eddys Leonard. The Stripers got one more run in the eighth on a David McCabe RBI groundout to make it 8-2, but that as close as it would come.

Key Contributors: Leonard (1-for-3, RBI) and McCabe (0-for-2, RBI) drove in the lone Gwinnett runs. Stripers' starter Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-3) struck out eight batters across 4.0 innings (6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB). For Durham, Hummel (3-for-4, 2 homers, 5 RBIs) and Murray (1-for-4, homer, RBI) combined to drive in six runs. Bulls' starter Joe Boyle (W, 8-4) tossed five hitless innings.

Noteworthy: Lara's eight strikeouts were his most in a Triple-A outing. The Stripers offense drew eight walks, one shy of matching a season high. Gwinnett reliever Anderson Pilar tossed a season-high 3.0 perfect innings to finish the game.

Next Game (Thursday, September 4): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 5:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (game 1 of doubleheader). Power up and join us for Video Game Night at Coolray Field, where the world of baseball collides with your favorite video games. Also, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras for Throwback Thursday. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







