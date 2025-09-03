Iowa Takes Game Two Late over Omaha 4-3

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

For the second straight game, Iowa scored first for the sixth consecutive game as Carlos Perez hit a blooper single into right field and scored Jonathon Long.

Omaha tied the game and scored their first run of the series as Isan Diaz hit a solo shot into right field.

In the bottom of the third inning, Nicky Lopez hit a soft single into center field and scored Long as Iowa regained the lead 2-1.

Owen Caissie followed with a sac fly and scored Hayden Cantrelle for the 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Storm Chasers tallied two runs in the top of the fifth inning and the top of the eighth inning and tied the game 3-3.

The I-Cubs scored the final run as James Triantos hit a single into left field and scored Chase Strumpf for the 4-3 win.

Connor Noland piggybacked Jordan Wicks in the third inning and finished the day tossing 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven in the process.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday, September 4 and first pitch is at 12:08 p.m. CT.







International League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.