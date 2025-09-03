10 Millionth Fan Comes Thru the Gates of Coca-Cola Park
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs welcomed their 10 millionth fan to Coca-Cola Park last evening, hitting the milestone faster than any other team in the Modern Era of Minor League Baseball.
The lucky fan, Cindy Jakoby of Barto, Pennsylvania, was seated in section 118 and was selected via a random drawing. The IronPigs celebrated the phenomenal moment at the end of the third inning, showering Cindy with confetti and streamers and presenting her with an official certificate as 10 millionth fan, a commemorative jersey and bat, two 2026 IronPigs season tickets, and more thanks to IronPigs partners.
"Last night represented the culmination of what we have been able to build as a community here in the Lehigh Valley," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "Getting to celebrate Cindy Jakoby as the lucky 10 millionth fan and getting to see what it meant to her, means the world to us. We commemorate hitting such a momentous milestone, but it is the little interactions from the very first fan to the 10 millionth that has made this journey one we can celebrate together."
Some of the sponsor gifts that Cindy Jakoby fan will walked away with were:
Stanley 40oz Tumbler, $50 Visa Gift Card, and Ironton Auto Body hat & t shirt courtesy of Ironton Auto Body
IronPigs X Steel City Bowl & Brews bowling pin, coupon for 2 hours FREE BOWLING for winner + 5 guests*, and Steel City Bowl & Brews hoodie & baseball hat (*Reservation required) courtesy of Steel City Bowl & Brews
Merry Maids Bag with Merry Maids swag, a $150.00 Gift certificate towards the price of a house cleaning within Merry Maids service area courtesy of Merry Maids
Camelback swag bag (t-shirt, hat, stickers, rally towel, and more) and two mountain coaster tickets courtesy of Camelback
Swag bag of Lehigh Heavy Forge Gear courtesy of Lehigh Heavy Forge
One day of daycare courtesy of K9 Resorts.
Having hit a prestigious milestone, the IronPigs now turn their attention to cementing their spot at the top of the MiLB attendance charts again. Currently, the IronPigs are on pace to lead all of MiLB in total attendance (496,160) and average attendance (8,269). This will be the 9th time that the franchise has led MiLB in either overall or average attendance and second time in three years they've led in both (2023).
