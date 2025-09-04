Maeda's No-Hit Start More than Enough for RailRiders

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Behind a stellar night from Kenta Maeda, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Worcester Red Sox 5-1 at Polar Park on Wednesday evening. The 37-year-old worked seven and two-thirds no-hit innings and struck out nine, leading the RailRiders to their fifth straight road win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Worcester starter Jose De Leon. A bases-loaded walk of Omar Marinez and an infield single by Jorbit Vivas staked the RailRiders to the early edge.

In the fifth, De Leon walked a pair with one down. Jose Rojas singled in Austin Slater, and Bryan De La Cruz singled home Spencer Jones to double the lead at 4-0.

De La Cruz lined a solo home run to left to start the eighth inning. The outfielder's 11th of the season extended the RailRiders' lead to five runs.

After a second inning walk, Maeda retired 19 straight batters, throwing no more than 14 pitches in any one inning. After striking out the first two batters in the eighth, Maeda's 3-1 offer to Nathan Hickey cleared the high wall in right to break up the bid and shutout.

Maeda (5-6) threw 100 pitches in the win. Jayvien Sandridge recorded the final four outs to complete the one-hitter. De Leon (0-7) took the loss after allowing the first four runs.

The RailRiders send Allan Winans against Shane Drohan and the WooSox on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

41-18, 79-52







