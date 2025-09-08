SWB Splits Twinbill at WOR
Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox split a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park. The WooSox walked off game one 6-5 in eight innings before Sean Boyle and three relievers combined for the 11th SWB shutout of the season in the nightcap.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 edge in the first inning of game one against Worcester's Kyle Harrison. A Spencer Jones single brought Jorbit Vivas in from second for the early lead. The RailRiders extended the lead in the second when Duke Ellis launched a two-run homer to right for a 3-0 advantage.
Nathan Hickey led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run and Mikey Romero singled in Tyler McDonough to cut the lead to one. In the fourth, Hickey's second home run of the game, a two-run drive to right, gave the WooSox a 4-3 lead.
Jeimer Candelario led off the top of the sixth with a solo home run off former RailRider and Yankee Nick Burdi, tying the game at 4-4.
After the RailRiders took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth, the WooSox loaded the bases with two outs. Seby Zavala singled in a pair to give Worcester a 6-5 walk-off win.
Hobie Harris (1-2) notched the win, and Kervin Castro (4-1) was tagged with the loss.
In game two, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took another 1-0 first-inning lead. Vivas doubled to start the game and scored on a two-base hit by T.J. Rumfeld.
In the second, Andrew Velazquez hit a two-run homer and Jones doubled in another run for a 4-0 lead. Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo home run to start the third and extend the RailRiders' lead to 5-0.
Sean Boyle worked the first four innings of game two and did not factor in the decision. The right-hander allowed three hits and struck out three. Jayvien Sandridge (3-1) pitched scoreless fifth, Ian Hamilton followed with a scoreless sixth and Bailey Dees completed the shutout bid with a scoreless seventh.
Isaac Coffey (1-2) allowed the first four runs and took the loss.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field to host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday, September 9, in the final homestand of the 2025 season. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
43-20, 81-54
