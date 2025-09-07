Twins Top Prospect, Walker Jenkins, Hits First Triple-A Homer in Three-Hit Games, Saints Fall 6-1

LOUISVILLE, KY - Walker Jenkins will finally play a home game on Tuesday night at CHS Field. After four weeks on the road, two weeks with Double-A Wichita and the last two weeks with the St. Paul Saints, Jenkins will finally hear the cheers of the home crowd. He made sure to go into his first home game in a month on a heater. He hit his first Triple-A home run and tied a career high with three hits, but the Saints fell for the ninth straight time in a 6-1 loss to the Louisville Bats on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Walks were an issue for the Saints early. Starter Kendry Rojas walked two in the first, but got away with it. He wasn't so fortunate in the second when he walked a pair with one out. That allowed Levi Jordan to bloop an RBI single into left putting the Bats up 1-0. Rojas went 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking a career-high six and striking out one.

Another walk produced a run for the Bats. In the fourth Blake Dunn walked with one out, stole second, and scored on a two-out single to left-center by Francisco Urbaez increasing the lead to 2-0.

Former Minnesota Twins prospect, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, put the Bats up 3-0 with a one out solo homer in the fifth, his 10th of the season.

Jenkins delivered his first Triple-A home run, a leadoff blast that went 414-feet to right-center in the sixth, getting the Saints to within 3-1. Jenkins finished 3-5 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored. Since starting his Triple-A career 1-21, he is 13-24 and is now hitting .311 in 12 games with the Saints.

The Bats answered immediately in the sixth, scoring three runs with two outs. Jordan led off by being hit by a pitch. With two outs and Héctor Rodríguez on at first after a fielder's choice, a wild pitch moved him to second. A line drive RBI single to center by Urbaez increased the lead to 4-1. Rece Hinds followed with a two-run homer to left, his 23rd of the season, putting the Bats up 6-1.

The Saints lost for the ninth straight time on the road, their second longest road losing streak in franchise history only behind 12 in a row from April 23-May 20, 2022. The nine straight losses overall is the third longest losing streak in franchise history behind 11 in a row from May 8-20, 2022 and 10 in a row from August 9-20, 2024.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night in game one of a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers at CHS Field at 6:35 p.m.







