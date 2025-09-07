Final Homestand of the Season September 16-21
Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers face the Omaha Storm Chasers for the FINAL homestand of the 2025 season starting on Tuesday, September 16. As always, you can look for special promos, themes and great deals for each game as the Clippers wind down the baseball calendar.
TUESDAY - September 16 at 6:15pm
LAST CHANCE THIS SEASON FOR TEN-CENT HOT DOGS!!!! Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! A Columbus staple, join us for ten cent hot dogs available throughout the game, while supplies last. Presented By Tansky Sawmill Toyota
WEDNESDAY - September 17 at 6:15pm
Dollar Day! Enjoy select concession items at just $1 each!
Military & First Responder Appreciation! 50% off all available tickets (max. of 4) for active and retired Military & First Responders to all Wednesday home games.
THURSDAY - September 18 at 6:15pm
Thirsty Thursday! Bottoms up! Head to the ballpark to enjoy drink specials all game!
Los Veleros! For the final time this season, the Clippers will transform into Los Veleros de Columbus.
FRIDAY - September 19 at 7:05pm
Shane Bieber Bobblehead Night!!! The first 1,000 fans to enter will receive a Shane Bieber Clippers bobblehead! Presented by ERA Real Estate.
$5 Friday! Start your weekend off at the ballpark with $5 Friday! Enjoy your favorite small draft beers & wines for just $5 each. You can also get a slice of Donatos pizza and a soft drink at the Donatos Dugout Stand for $5! Plus ALL Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just $5!
SATURDAY - September 20 at 5:05pm
Backyard Baseball Night! Celebrate the iconic video game Backyard Baseball as the Clippers wear special themed Melonheads jerseys and incorporate the look and feel of Backyard Baseball into this night.
Dancing Bat Boy appearance! Breakin' BBoy McCoy, everyone's favorite dancing bat boy, will be on-hand to entertain fans in-between innings with his smooth dance moves!
SUNDAY - September 21 at 1:05pm
Sunday morning - The annual Clippers 5K! Run on down to the Arena District for the annual Clippers 5k! End the race on the field and celebrate with a post-game party and watch a Clippers game! Must be registered.
Ring Your Bell Sunday! The first 500 kids 12 & under to enter the gates will receive a Clippers Victory Bell from Dor-Mar!
Family Day! Have a fun-filled end of the weekend for your family with Family Day at the Clippers! Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $18 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $27 for the entire family! Presented by Medical Mutual.
Senior Day! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $3 and Reserved Seats are $5.
Fun Run! Stick around after the game for a fun lap around the bases! Fans of all ages are welcome! Enter the field by section 5 on the 1st base side and then exit on the 3rd base side. Weather permitting.
Get your tickets now!
