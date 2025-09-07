Iowa Sweeps I-80 Rivals in 5-3 Victory

Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs swept the Omaha Storm Chasers in this week's series with a 5-3 win.

In the final game between these two teams this season, the I-Cubs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning as James Triantos crushed his sixth homer of the year to left center field.

In the following inning, Carlos Perez ripped his 27th homer of the season to left field and gave Iowa a 2-0 lead.

After Omaha got on the board, Dairon Blanco hit a single in the top of the fifth inning and scored Nick Pratto for a 2-1 deficit.

Iowa quickly answered back with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as Moises Ballesteros hit a sac fly into center field and scored Rafael Morel. Then, Perez hit a double, his 29th double of the season, into left field and scored Triantos for the 4-1 lead.

The Storm Chasers gave the I-Cubs a scare in the top of the sixth as they had bases loaded for Tyler Gentry to walk and score a run for Isan Diaz. Then, John Rave singled in Drew Waters for the 4-3 deficit as that was all they could muster.

But Triantos hit a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth and plated Dixon Machado for the 5-3 win, the team's ninth consecutive win.

With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs hit the road for Indianapolis to take on the Indians on Tuesday, September 9 and first pitch is at 6:38 p.m. CT.







International League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.