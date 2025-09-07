Ritchie Throws Six Scoreless Innings as Gwinnett Falls 4-2 to Durham

Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (31-31) dropped the final game of the seven-game series 4-2 to the Durham Bulls (32-28) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Gwinnett starter JR Ritchie gave the home club a chance after tossing a quality start (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO) in a no-decision. The Stripers took three of seven in the series.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett started the scoring with an RBI groundout from Jarred Kelenic in the fourth inning. The Bulls took a 2-1 lead against Stripers' reliever Austin Cox (L, 2-3) in the seventh on a pair of run-scoring doubles from Tre' Morgan and Tanner Murray. Durham added on in the ninth with a two-run homer from Tristan Peters (12) off Davis Daniel to go up 4-1. The Stripers attempted to rally in the ninth, scoring one run on a two-out single from Conner Capel. That's all the Stripers would get, as Sandy Leon struck out one batter later with two men on to give the Bulls the win.

Key Contributors: Capel (2-for-2, double, RBI) and Eddys Leonard (2-for-3) both had multi-hit games. Ritchie led the way on the mound for the Stripers. For Durham, the homer from Peters and a pair of doubles from Murray propelled the offense. Bulls' starter Jesse Scholtens struck out eight batters across 5.0 IP (2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB) in a no decision). Four different Durham relievers combined for one earned run across 4.0 innings.

Noteworthy: Ritchie combined for 11.0 scoreless innings in two starts this week. He extended his scoreless streak to 17.1 innings across his last four starts. The Stripers won the season series with Durham, finishing 10-8.

Next Game (Tuesday, September 9): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. On MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. On MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.