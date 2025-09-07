Jacksonville Alumnus Roa Makes MLB Debut for Marlins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Christian Roa made his major league debut on Saturday for the Miami Marlins at loadDepot park in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Roa entered the game in the eighth inning of the Marlins' 4-2 loss. He struck out the first batter he faced, J.T. Realmuto, en route to 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts against one walk and one hit allowed.

Prior to his promotion, the 26-year-old right-hander ranked third in the International League with 47 appearances for Triple-A Jacksonville. He was 9-2 with a 2.83 ERA, yielding only 35 hits in 57.1 innings with 61 strikeouts against 28 walks.

A native of Houston, Roa was originally selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Texas A&M. He had pitched as high as Triple-A Louisville in both 2023 and 2024. He was claimed off waivers by the Marlins in December 2024.

Roa is the 19th former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins), right-handers Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics) and Nic Enright (May 25, Cleveland Guardians), outfielders Victor Mesa Jr. (May 26, Miami Marlins) and Heriberto Hernandez (May 30, Miami Marlins), infielder Jack Winkler (May 31, Miami Marlins) right-hander Robinson Piña (June 20, Miami Marlins), left-hander Josh Simpson (June 21, Miami Marlins), outfielders Troy Johnston (July 29, Miami Marlins) and Jakob Marsee (August 1, Miami Marlins), infielder Maximo Acosta (August 19, Miami Marlins), catcher Will Banfield (August 23, Cincinnati Reds) and left-hander John Rooney (August 24, Houston Astros). A total of 1,043 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







