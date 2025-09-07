Bulls Reel in Stripers with 4-2 Comeback Win

Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Bulls starter Jesse Scholtens struck out eight over five solid frames, while shortstop Tanner Murray tallied two hits, including the go-ahead run-scoring double in the seventh and left fielder Tristan Peters added a two-run homer in Durham's 4-2 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Scholtens (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO) fanned a season-high eight over his five innings of two-hit ball, adding two earned runs, though he did not factor in the final decisions. Bulls reliever Eric Orze (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 SO) earned the victory with a scoreless frame of support and Joey Gerber notched the save, while Stripers relief man Austin Cox (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB) suffered the loss.

After Gwinnett grabbed the lead with a single tally in the fourth, first baseman Tre' Morgan evened the contest with an RBI double to the center field wall. Murray two batters later would bring home Morgan with an run-scoring double of his own down the left field line to put Durham ahead 2-1. Peters added insurance with his two-run blast in the ninth.

Murray (2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI) was the lone Bulls batter to post a multi-hit effort, while Peters' longball was his 12thh of the year and first since July 27. The victory gave Durham a 4-3 series win over the Stripers, though Gwinnett clinched the overall season series 10-8.

Following their Monday off day, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for their final homestand of the 2025 campaign on Tuesday, September 9 to face off against the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all seven remaining home games next week are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

Great Eight: Jesse Scholtens' eight strikeouts were a 2025 season-high. The last time he had recorded eight or more strikeouts in a game came in an eight strikeout performance on April 28, 2023 while pitching for Charlotte against Norfolk.

Peters' Power: Tristan Peter's home run was his 12th of the season, matching his career-high achieved last season with the Bulls. It was also his first longball since July 27 versus Jacksonville.

What's Next: After a Monday off day, RHP Joe Boyle is expected to toe the rubber for Durham in their final homestand's series opener on Tuesday, September against the Norfolk Tides. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm, with Norfolk's starter not yet announced.







