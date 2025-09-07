Caden Connor Gives the Knights a Walkoff Winner

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp wrapped up their series at Truist Field on Sunday afternoon with an instant classic. Charlotte built a sizeable lead early, Jacksonville stormed back in front late, and the Knights capped the game with a Caden Connor walk-off Home Run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Trailing 7-6 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and no one on base, the Knights received back-to-back singles from Tim Elko and Andre Lipcius. The next batter, Connor, hit a towering flyball towards right field. The baseball carried just far enough and landed in the first row of seats over the wall. Connor circled the bases, was greeted at home plate by his teammates, and celebrated Charlotte's 9-7 victory over Jacksonville.

Prior to the late theatrics, the Knights played a strong first half of the game and led 6-1 after five. Dru Baker and Elko each hit Home Runs while Duncan Davitt kept the Jumbo Shrimp in check from the mound.

Jacksonville rallied for three runs in the sixth and added another three-spot in the seventh, but the Knights kept fighting and ultimately came away with the victory.

Corey Julks and Ben Cowles joined Connor and Elko with two hits in the contest. Cam Booser earned the win with impressive pitching over the game's final two innings.

Next up for the Knights is a six-game road trip in Omaha, Nebraska. Charlotte will take on the Omaha Strom Chasers on Tuesday afternoon at 1:05pm ET.







