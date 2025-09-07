Caden Connor Gives the Knights a Walkoff Winner
Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp wrapped up their series at Truist Field on Sunday afternoon with an instant classic. Charlotte built a sizeable lead early, Jacksonville stormed back in front late, and the Knights capped the game with a Caden Connor walk-off Home Run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Trailing 7-6 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and no one on base, the Knights received back-to-back singles from Tim Elko and Andre Lipcius. The next batter, Connor, hit a towering flyball towards right field. The baseball carried just far enough and landed in the first row of seats over the wall. Connor circled the bases, was greeted at home plate by his teammates, and celebrated Charlotte's 9-7 victory over Jacksonville.
Prior to the late theatrics, the Knights played a strong first half of the game and led 6-1 after five. Dru Baker and Elko each hit Home Runs while Duncan Davitt kept the Jumbo Shrimp in check from the mound.
Jacksonville rallied for three runs in the sixth and added another three-spot in the seventh, but the Knights kept fighting and ultimately came away with the victory.
Corey Julks and Ben Cowles joined Connor and Elko with two hits in the contest. Cam Booser earned the win with impressive pitching over the game's final two innings.
Next up for the Knights is a six-game road trip in Omaha, Nebraska. Charlotte will take on the Omaha Strom Chasers on Tuesday afternoon at 1:05pm ET.
International League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Storm Chasers Swept by Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Mounts Seven-Run Comeback to Take Series from Rochester - Memphis Redbirds
- Redbirds Win Tug-Of-War, Defeat Rochester 12-11 - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Sweeps I-80 Rivals in 5-3 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Toledo Unloads 16 Runs against Lehigh Valley in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Drop Series Finale to Mud Hens - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Pair of Seventh Inning Homers Provide Indians Win in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Berroa Drives in Season-High Four Runs, Sounds Hang on in Extras - Nashville Sounds
- Back and Forth Affair on a Beautiful Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Caden Connor Gives the Knights a Walkoff Winner - Charlotte Knights
- Late Comeback Falls Short For Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Falls to Charlotte Via Walk-Off - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Ritchie Throws Six Scoreless Innings as Gwinnett Falls 4-2 to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Reel in Stripers with 4-2 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- Twins Top Prospect, Walker Jenkins, Hits First Triple-A Homer in Three-Hit Games, Saints Fall 6-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Polish off 11-Win Homestand with 6-1 Series-Sweeping Win - Louisville Bats
- Valenzuela's Slam Lifts Bisons to 10-6 Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Mets Lose Series Finale to Bisons, 10-6, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Final Homestand of the Season September 16-21 - Columbus Clippers
- September 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Conine Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 7 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Alumnus Roa Makes MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.