Conine Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Griffin Conine will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday when they conclude their series at the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field.

Conine was placed on the 60-day injured list on April 20 with left shoulder dislocation. In 20 games with the Marlins thus far in 2025, he's slashing .281/.352/.438/.783, cracking seven doubles and a home run with seven RBIs.

Last season, the outfielder played in 30 games with Miami, slashing .268/.326/.451/.777 with four doubles, one triple and three homers. He drove in 12 RBIs while scoring 14 runs.

A native of Plantation, Fla, Conine was selected in the second round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Duke University. He spent two seasons in the Blue Jays organization making it as high as Low-A Lansing. He was traded to the Marlins from the Blue Jays on August 31, 2020 as the player to be named later in the Jonathan Villar trade.

Following 2020, he spent the 2021 & 2022 seasons with High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola. He slugged 60 home runs between those campaigns and drove in a total 158 RBIs. After playing in 87 games with Pensacola to begin 2023, he was promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville and played in the team's final 23 games. The outfielder began the 2024 season with Jacksonville and played in 112 games. He slashed .268/.350/.475/.825 with 19 homers and 68 RBIs before being called up to Miami.

Conine made his big league debut on August 26, 2024 against the Colorado Rockies. Since his debut, Conine has played in 49 major league games, all with the Miami Marlins. In two-plus seasons, he is slashing .276/.340/.448/.788 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

Conine is of 16 Marlins to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), INF Connor Norby (April 12-April 17, August 20-August 29), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-May 14, August 20-present), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12, August 2-August 4), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), outfielder Dane Myers (May 27-May 30), infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31), catcher Rob Brantly (June 17-July 14), right-hander Janson Junk (September 2-present) and outfielder Kyle Stowers (September 5-present) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







International League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.