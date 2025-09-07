Late Comeback Falls Short For Tides

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (28-33 | 58-76) fell to the Nashville Sounds (32-31 | 76-60), 9-7, in 10 innings on Sunday at Harbor Park. Norfolk was down 6-0 at one point but forced extra innings. Unfortunately, they would not outscore Nashville in extras in the loss.

Nashville dominated for the first seven innings of the game. They score a run in the second inning, another in the third and then three runs in the fourth. That included home runs from Luis Urías and a two-run homer from Steward Berroa. They scored one more run in the seventh to go up 6-0.

Norfolk made things miraculously close in the eighth. Jordyn Adams and Livan Soto hit back-to-back homers. Later in the inning, TT Bowens launched a three-run homer off the batters eye to bring the Tides within one run. In the ninth, they completed their comeback with a sac flay by Enrique Bradfield Jr. to force extra innings.

In the 10th, Nashville managed to scratch across three runs. Norfolk would scratch one run across themselves, but would lose 10-7. Norfolk hits the road next week at Durham for their final road trip of the season.







