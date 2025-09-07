Toledo Unloads 16 Runs against Lehigh Valley in Series Finale

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Toledo Mud Hens dropped the hammer against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs Sunday afternoon, winning 16-2. Toledo took Lehigh Valley deep six different times, while their pitching staff held off the Pigs.

Making his long-awaited return to Triple-A, Lael Lockhart made his first Mud Hens start since June 28. The lefty has been rehabbing since early August, making appearances in Single-A Lakeland and High-A West Michigan. Lockhart struggled with his command, putting up a season-high six walks. He did, however, go five innings and only allowed one hit on three runs.

Following a scoreless first inning, the Mud Hens teed off against Mitch Neunborn. Max Anderson opened the scoring with a two-run homer that flew just over the right-field wall. Andrew Navigato then drew a five-pitch walk, before RIley Unroe popped a first-pitch fastball over the right-field wall to give Toledo the 4-0 lead early.

Toledo would expand upon their lead in the fourth inning, as Navigato drew a second walk and stole second. Unroe once again utilized a runner in scoring position, making it 5-0 with an RBI single. Trei Cruz then battled with Neunborn for a base hit, leading to him being pulled from the game in favor of Ryan Cusick. Cusick would be unable to keep Nuenborn's record from being further damaged, as Eduardo Valencia made it 7-0 with an RBI single to bring in Cruz from second base.

In his fourth inning of action, Lockhart gave up his first hits of the day. Brewer Hicklen and Rodolfo Castro picked up a pair of singles, before Óscar Mercado hit into Lehigh Valley's third double play of the game. That did, however, move Hicklen to third base, allowing him to take home on a Lockhart wild pitch to make it 7-1.

The Iron Pigs would cut into the Mud Hens' lead in the sixth as RJ Petit took over for Lockhart. Hicklen would earn his ninth double of the season, before making his way home on a Castro RBI single.

The Hens didn't allow the surrendered run to affect them however, as Valencia and Gage Workman each went deep against Michael Mercado in the seventh to make it 9-2 in favor of Toledo.

The Mud Hens would threaten to extend their lead even further in the eighth, loading the bases on a pair of singles and a walk. Jace Jung then drew a bases-loaded walk against Andrew Bechtold to make it 10-2 with one out. Brian Serven would also score, this being run brought in by a Workman sacrifice fly, before Bechtold escaped the frame with an Anderson flyout.

Leading off in the ninth, Navigato would earn Toledo's fifth home run of the day to make it 11-2. Unroe followed that up with a double, before being brought in by Cruz to put the Hens ahead by ten. The runs just kept coming for the Hens, as Jung blasted a 410 ft three-run bomb to make it 16-2 going into the final frame.

Safely ahead, Toledo gave the closing duties to Jordan Balazovic. He would make the inevitable reality, certifying the 16-2 victory for the Hens.

The Toledo Mud Hens will make their way home for their final homestand. The series begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Louisville Bats.

Notables:

Riley Unroe (3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, K)

Jace Jung (2-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

Max Anderson (1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R, K)

Gage Workman (1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R, K)

Eduardo Valencia (2-6, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 K)

Andrew Navigato (1-2, HR, 3 R, RBI, 3 BB, K)







