Mud Hens Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Start making your plans for next spring and summer because the Toledo Mud Hens 2026 schedule is here! It all starts with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 7 vs. the St. Paul Saints. Mark your calendars now to celebrate the return of spring and baseball with us.

Weekends are for Mud Hens baseball! More than half of our 75 home games in 2026 fall on weekend dates (13 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays). We are also home for several holidays, including Mother's Day, May 10; Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25; and Fourth of July Week, July 1-5.

The team plays at home against rivals:

Columbus (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on May 25 and May 27-31

Iowa (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on June 30-July 5 and August 18-23

Louisville (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on July 21-26 and September 15-20

The last home game of the regular 2026 season is slated for Sunday, September 20.

Single game tickets for 2026 will be available for purchase soon. In the meantime, you can lock in their seats for the best games by becoming a 2026 Flock Ticket Plan Member.







International League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.