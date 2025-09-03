September 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (66-66, 27-31) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (55-76, 24-33)

Wednesday, September 3 - 12:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (3-4, 3.47) vs. RHP Shane Panzini (0-0, 13.50)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series against the I-80 rivals, Omaha Storm Chasers...left-hander Jordan Wicks will start for Iowa... Shane Panzini is slated to start for Omaha.

ANOTHER ONE: The I-Cubs shutout the Storm Chasers by a 12-0 score in the first game of the series last night, including a nine-run fourth inning...it marked the second time Iowa has scored nine runs in an inning this season with the last coming on April 17 in the seventh inning vs. St. Paul... Carlos Pérez went 3-for-5 with three runs, two home runs and five RBI... Dixon Machado also added three hits... Austin Gomber (5.0 IP), Keegan Thompson (2.0 IP), Tyson Miller (1.0 IP) and Ethan Roberts (1.0 IP) combined for the shutout.

SHUT 'EM DOWN: The I-Cubs earned their eighth shutout of the season and first since Aug. 20 vs. Sugar Land (5-0)...Iowa surrendered just two hits last night, which tied a 9.0-inning season low, also done on Aug. 13, July 23 and May 11.

RUNS GALORE: The I-Cubs scored double-digit runs Saturday night for the second straight game vs. Las Vegas...it marked the third time they have done so this season and first since July 2-3 vs. Omaha...Iowa is aiming to win their fifth straight, which will tie for the season-high in wins.

SERIES DROUGHT: Iowa ended their series drought winning four of the six games in Las Vegas...Iowa had not claimed a series since the split series win against the Omaha Storm Chasers from July 1-6.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other 21 times during the 2025 season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year...during the 2025 campaign, Iowa has gone 11-5, their second-most wins vs. any opponent, trailing St. Paul (12).

ISN'T IT GRAND: Saturday night's ninth inning, go-ahead grand slam by Hayden Cantrelle marked the first of his career...in addition, it was the sixth by an I-Cub this season and first since Forrest Wall on Aug. 15 vs. Worcester.

COMING RIGHT UP: Carlos Pérez hit two home runs last night for the third time this season...Pérez and Owen Caissie are the lone Iowa players to have three two-homer games... Pérez's 25 homers are third-most in the International League and no I-Cub has hit more than 23 since Bryan LaHair set the franchise record with 38 in 2011.

HERE'S JONNY: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long is batting .309 (142-for-459) with 19 home runs and 85 RBI this season...with 17 games to play, Long has the most hits and RBI since Bryan LaHair had 151 hits and 109 RBI in 2011.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CHRIS: Iowa Cubs pitcher Chris Kachmar celebrates his 29th birthday today...he shares this date of birthday with five-time All-Star Luis Gonzalez and former Cub Eddie Stanky ...he also shares this date of birth with actor Keanu Reeves and former NFL running back Eric] Dickerson.

LONG-TIME COMIN': Infielder Jonathon Long reached base in 35 straight games on Sunday vs. Sugar Land, the longest of his career and the longest by an I-Cub in franchise history (since data was made available in 2005), passing Yonathan Perlaza's 34-game stretch in 2023...during this stretch, Long batted .306 (38-for-124) with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI and is the third-longest such streak in the International League this season.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: James Triantos was named to the MiLB Prospect Team of the Week...Triantos slashed .391/.375/.696 (9-for-23) with two triples, one home run and seven RBI...since Aug. 1, James is batting .302 (32-for-106) with 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBI.

WALL BALL: Forrest Wall set a season-high with four hits and three runs scored...it marked his first four-hit game at any level since Aug. 17 with Triple-A Gwinnett at Durham (also four)...just seven Iowa Cubs have a four-hit game and just one I-Cub has a five-hit game (Owen Caissie on July 22 at Louisville)...Wall has played in 19 games and has gone .275 (11-for-40) with seven stolen bases.







