Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 3 at Memphis

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (25-33, 52-78) vs. Memphis Redbirds (30-28, 71-60)

Wednesday - 7:45 p.m. ET - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chase Solesky (5-5, 5.42) vs. RHP Ian Bedell (0-4, 7.90)

TUESDAY TROUBLES: The Rochester Red Wings opened up a six-game series in Memphis on Tuesday night, clashing with the Redbirds in a feathered fight for the first time in history...the Red Wings fell in the opening game of the series, 9-1...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY and SS JACKSON CLUFF tallied the only multi-hit performances of the night, and DH CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN collected the only RBI for the Wings in the contest...the Rochester Red Wings will continue their series against the Redbirds on Wednesday night...the Wings will send freshly activated RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound to face the Redbirds RHP Ian Bedell.

TENA-CIOUS: 2B JOSÉ TENA extended his on-base streak to 16 games at the Triple-A level with a walk in the first inning, and later added a single in the top of the seventh...over the course of the streak (since 7/18), the Dominican Republic native sports a .306 batting average (19-for-62) while knocking in one home run, five doubles, six RBI, and swiping six bases...in games played at night, the 24-year-old boasts a .324 batting average (35-for-108) with two home runs, one triple, seven doubles, and 12 RBI while stealing all 14 of his bases.

PINCK ME UP: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY logged his 28th multi-hit performance of the season in Tuesday night's contest, finishing 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk...28 multi-hit efforts rank him third among all Red Wings batters this season...his 113 total hits this season are the most in a Red Wings uniform this season, and tied for his single-team career-high (113 w/ HBG in '24)...when batting fifth, the 24-year-old is posting a .302 batting average (49-for-162) while collecting six home runs, three doubles, one triple, and driving in 16 runs from the five-hole spot...

He is one base knock away from registering his 300th Minor League hit.

DIAMOND IN THE CLUFF: SS JACKSON CLUFF was one of two Red Wings to tally multiple hits in the contest last night, lacing two singles and crossing the plate for the only Wings run of the game...the multi-hit performance marks his 16th of the season and first since 8/23 against Toledo...in 10 Tuesday games, the BYU product is posting a .310 batting average (9-for-29) with a .394 OBP.

ARRUDAWAKENING: INF/RHP J.T. ARRUDA picked up the last out on the mound last night, keeping his career ERA at 0.00...he has now turned in five consecutive scoreless outings, the longest active streak among current Red Wings pitcher's...Arruda, and Toledo UTL Riley Unroe are the only two position players in the International League this season to appear in at least five games without allowing a run...he is also the first Red Wing to do so since at least 2004.

FRANKLY TERRIFIC: DH CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN collected the Red Wings only RBI of the night, smacking an RBI single into center field in the top of the ninth inning...through his first 25 games as a Red Wing since he was acquired from Chicago-NL on 8/1, the Arkansas product ranks second on the team with a .294 batting average, 20 RBI and a .381 OBP, while ranking third with an .832 OPS...

His seventh-inning walk marked his 76th of the season (63 w/ IOW, 13 w/ ROC), extending his International League lead in the category.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2011: On this day in 2011, the Rochester Red Wings used a late-inning rally to push past the Syracuse Chiefs, 6-3...the Wings faced a three-run deficit heading into the bottom of the seventh inning when 1B JEFF BAILEY sparked a rally with a lead-off home run...after two singles and a walk loaded the bases, CF BRANDON ROBERTS cashed in with two outs, ripping a two-run single into center field to tie things up at three apiece...in the bottom of the eighth inning, RF BRIAN DINKELMAN roped a two-run double to break the tie, followed by DH AARON BATES collecting an RBI double of his own to cap off back-to-back three-run frames...RHP ANDREW BALDWIN delivered 8.0 innings on the mound, allowing three runs and striking out three en route to the 6-3 victory.







