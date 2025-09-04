Red Wings Squeeze Past Redbirds, Even Series at One

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings looked to win their first-ever game against the Memphis Redbirds in franchise history, winning 5-4. SS J.T. Arruda and 2B José Tena each tallied multi-hit performances, both smacking two-run homers in the winning effort. Five different Red Wings relievers combined to hold Memphis to two unearned runs on just three hits, capped off by RHP Ryan Loutos's third save with Rochester in his first appearance against his former team.

The Red Wings plated the first runs of the game in the top of the first inning. CF Andrew Pinckney led off the inning with an opposite-field double and advanced to third base on a groundout during the next at-bat. DH Juan Yepez lined a single into left field to score the first run of the game against his former ballclub. Two batters later, J.T. Arruda crushed a two-run home run over the right field wall, a 412-foot blast, giving Rochester the early 3-0 lead.

Memphis got some runs back in the bottom of the third inning to trim the lead. CF Michael Siani led off the frame with an infield single, and two batters later, SS J.J. Weatherholt worked a walk to put two runners on. RF Bryan Torres laced an RBI single into center field, scoring the runner from second for their first run of the game. A groundout from LF Matt Koperniak scored another run, cutting the lead to 3-2 after three frames.

Rochester added to their lead in the top of the fourth inning with their second home run of the night. J.T. Arruda took first base on a one-out walk, and two batters later, José Tena sliced a two-run home run over the left-center field wall, his fourth in a Red Wings uniform. The ball left his bat at 100.2 MPH and extended the lead to 5-2.

The Redbirds edged closer in the bottom of the sixth inning. A single and an error put two runners on with nobody out, followed by 2B Noah Mendlinger knocking a single into left field which scored the runner from second. A wild pitch moved two runners into scoring position, and a groundout brought home another run to shrink the lead, 5-4.

Memphis looked to rally down one run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Redbirds were set down in order, giving the Red Wings a 5-4 win on Wednesday night.

RHP Chase Solesky took the mound for his first Wing start since he was placed on the Injured List, tossing 4.0 innings of two-run baseball on three hits and one walk while striking out four Redbirds. LHP Garrett Davila took over in the fifth inning, registering 1.0 scoreless inning while allowing one hit. RHP Eduardo Salazar came out for the sixth inning, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while striking out one. RHP Daison Acosta appeared in the seventh inning, delivering a 1-2-3 frame and striking out the side in the process. RHP Julian Fernández appeared in the eighth inning as the fifth Wing pitcher, logging another 1-2-3 inning for Rochester while striking out one in the frame. RHP Ryan Loutos came out for the save opportunity in the ninth inning, tallying the third consecutive 1-2-3 inning by a Wing pitcher, locking down his fifth save of the year at the Triple-A level.

SS J.T. Arruda takes home Player of the Game honors on Wednesday night, going 2-for-4 with his fifth home run of the season, a double, two RBI, a walk, and a pair of runs scored. Over his last 10 games since August 13, the California native is hitting .290 (9-for-31) with hits in seven of those games. This is also the first time he's logged two extra-base hits in one night since August 10, 2024 with Double-A Harrisburg.

The Red Wings will look to make it back-to-back wins on Thursday night against Memphis, in game three of their six-game set. The Wings will send RHP Kyle Luckham to duel with the Redbirds RHP Aaron Wilkerson. First pitch is set for 7:45 from the Home of the Blues.







