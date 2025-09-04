Late Rally Scores the Knights a Double-Header Split
Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights split a double-header against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday with a 3-2 comeback victory in the nightcap. Jacksonville took game one by a final score of 3-1. The game two victory for the Knights snapped a perfect 9-0 record for the Jumbo Shrimp in double-header games this season.
Pitching was excellent for both clubs throughout the evening. All four starting pitchers limited the opposing offenses for a minimum of six innings. Charlotte's two starters, Sean Burke and Mike Clevinger, both churned out quality starts.
Burke scattered three runs and stuck out seven. Unfortunately, the Knights were only able to muster one run that came on a pair of doubles, one from Corey Julks and one from Andre Lipcius, in the sixth inning.
Clevinger dealt six frames as well and did it technically as the visiting pitcher. The Knights were the "road" team in game two. Charlotte came to the plate in the top of the seventh inning trailing 2-0. Down to their final out, the offense strung together a miraculous two-out rally.
Jacob Amaya doubled and Dru Baker singled. The next batter, Caden Connor, ripped a single into left field that scored Amaya. Julks stepped into the batter's box with runners at the corners and Corey launched a two-strike pitch into the alleyway in left-centerfield. Both runners scored and the Knights took a 3-2 lead.
Peyton Pallette took the mound in the bottom of the seventh and struck out the side for his second save of the season. Julks finished the double-header 4-for-7 and Connor went 3-for-3 in game two.
The series continues on Thursday night at Truist Field with a 7:04pm ET first pitch.
International League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Memphis Falls in Game Two of Series against Rochester - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Squeeze Past Redbirds, Even Series at One - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Rally Scores the Knights a Double-Header Split - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Overpowered by Durham in 8-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Payton Henry Walks off Mud Hens for 'Pigs Sixth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Carter Jensen Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Snelling, McSweeney Brilliant in Doubleheader Split - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Shutout Sinks Tides Wednesday - Norfolk Tides
- Clippers Collapse Indians with Pair of Longballs - Indianapolis Indians
- Francisco Alvarez Grand Slam Leads Syracuse to 10-2 Win over Buffalo on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Puppy Power Leads Clippers to Victory Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Maeda's No-Hit Start More than Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Takes Game Two Late over Omaha 4-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sabato's Two Homers, Strong Pitching Through Eight All for Naught in 6-5, 10 Inning Walk-Off Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Ninth-Inning Heroics Complete 6-5 Comeback Win - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 3 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- 10 Millionth Fan Comes Thru the Gates of Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 20 - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Toledo Mud Hens
- September 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Games on September 4 and September 6 Sold Out - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Third Annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Take Down Tides in Extras for Fifth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.