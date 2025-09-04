Late Rally Scores the Knights a Double-Header Split

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights split a double-header against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday with a 3-2 comeback victory in the nightcap. Jacksonville took game one by a final score of 3-1. The game two victory for the Knights snapped a perfect 9-0 record for the Jumbo Shrimp in double-header games this season.

Pitching was excellent for both clubs throughout the evening. All four starting pitchers limited the opposing offenses for a minimum of six innings. Charlotte's two starters, Sean Burke and Mike Clevinger, both churned out quality starts.

Burke scattered three runs and stuck out seven. Unfortunately, the Knights were only able to muster one run that came on a pair of doubles, one from Corey Julks and one from Andre Lipcius, in the sixth inning.

Clevinger dealt six frames as well and did it technically as the visiting pitcher. The Knights were the "road" team in game two. Charlotte came to the plate in the top of the seventh inning trailing 2-0. Down to their final out, the offense strung together a miraculous two-out rally.

Jacob Amaya doubled and Dru Baker singled. The next batter, Caden Connor, ripped a single into left field that scored Amaya. Julks stepped into the batter's box with runners at the corners and Corey launched a two-strike pitch into the alleyway in left-centerfield. Both runners scored and the Knights took a 3-2 lead.

Peyton Pallette took the mound in the bottom of the seventh and struck out the side for his second save of the season. Julks finished the double-header 4-for-7 and Connor went 3-for-3 in game two.

The series continues on Thursday night at Truist Field with a 7:04pm ET first pitch.







International League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.