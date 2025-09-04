Snelling, McSweeney Brilliant in Doubleheader Split
Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE - Robby Snelling and Morgan McSweeney each delivered sterling pitching performances in Wednesday's doubleheader, with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp winning game one 3-1 before succumbing to the Charlotte Knights 3-2 in the finale from Truist Field.
In the opener, Snelling (4-2) fanned a career-high 13 batters, the most for a Jumbo Shrimp (79-55, 32-27) pitcher since Jorge Guzman's 13 punchouts on August 9, 2019 against Mississippi. The left-hander twirled his first career complete game, and the first for a Jacksonville pitcher since Devin Smeltzer no-hit Charlotte (60-74, 24-35) in seven innings in the backend of a September 1, 2023 doubleheader.
Jacksonville got on the board in their first at-bats. Back-to-back one-out doubles from Jacob Berry and Joe Mack brought home the game's first run.
Knights starter Sean Burke (0-3) served up leadoff home runs in both the second to Kemp Alderman and third to Mack.
The lone Charlotte run came in the sixth. Corey Julks began the inning with a double. Two batters later, he scored on an Andre Lipcius RBI two-bagger.
In the finale, Nathan Martorella and Kemp Alderman broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with back-to-back home runs off Knights starter Mike Clevinger (5-2).
Thanks to McSweeney, who tossed 6.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts, the Jumbo Shrimp held a 2-0 lead going to the seventh.
However, with two outs, Jacob Amaya doubled and Dru Baker singled to put runners on the corners. Caden Connor then knocked an RBI single to put Charlotte on the board. Corey Julks followed with a two-run double against Josh Simpson (3-1) to give the Knights their first lead of the series at 3-2.
Peyton Paullette pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh for his second save.
Jacksonville continues their series with Charlotte with Thursday's 7:04 p.m. contest. LHP Ryan Weathers (1-1, 3.48 ERA) makes a rehab start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:49 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
International League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Stripers Overpowered by Durham in 8-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Payton Henry Walks off Mud Hens for 'Pigs Sixth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Carter Jensen Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Snelling, McSweeney Brilliant in Doubleheader Split - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Shutout Sinks Tides Wednesday - Norfolk Tides
- Clippers Collapse Indians with Pair of Longballs - Indianapolis Indians
- Francisco Alvarez Grand Slam Leads Syracuse to 10-2 Win over Buffalo on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Puppy Power Leads Clippers to Victory Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Maeda's No-Hit Start More than Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Takes Game Two Late over Omaha 4-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sabato's Two Homers, Strong Pitching Through Eight All for Naught in 6-5, 10 Inning Walk-Off Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Ninth-Inning Heroics Complete 6-5 Comeback Win - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 3 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- 10 Millionth Fan Comes Thru the Gates of Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 20 - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Toledo Mud Hens
- September 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Games on September 4 and September 6 Sold Out - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Third Annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Take Down Tides in Extras for Fifth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Snelling, McSweeney Brilliant in Doubleheader Split
- Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Third Annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic
- Pair of Home Runs, Four-Run Third Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win
- Marlins Send Junk to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment
- Jacksonville Closes Series with 6-5 Win over Rochester