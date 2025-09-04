Carter Jensen Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Carter Jensen with the Omaha Storm Chasers

PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers Catcher Carter Jensen made his MLB debut for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, in their game at Kauffman Stadium against the Los Angeles Angels, the 11th Storm Chaser to debut in the Major Leagues this season and the eighth to do so with the Royals.

The 22-year-old has his contract selected by the Royals Monday and pinch-hit in the 9th inning of Kansas City's series opener with the Angels Tuesday night.

With his appearance Tuesday, Jensen is the 346th player in franchise history to make their MLB debut after playing for the Triple-A Omaha club. The Kansas City native is in his fifth season of professional baseball, after being drafted by the Royals in the 3rd round of the 2021 draft, 78th overall. Jensen has spent his entire career in the Royals system and is just the fifth player since to debut in the Majors with Kansas City after making appearances at all four full-season affiliates (Columbia, Quad Cities, Northwest Arkansas and Omaha) since the Minor League reorganization in 2021, joining Walter Pennington, Tyler Tolbert, Noah Cameron and Luinder Avila.

After beginning 2025 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Jensen made his Triple-A debut with Omaha at the start of the 2nd half on June 24. In the 2nd half (since June 24), Jensen led the Storm Chasers with 14 home runs, 30 walks and a 1.051 OPS. He is tied for the team lead in the half with 39 RBI, ranks 2nd with 26 extra base hits, 99 total bases, a .288 (44-for-153) average, while he is tied 2nd with 11 doubles.

An alum of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Jensen's 307 walks rank 5th in Minor League Baseball. In this timeframe, he ranks 1st among Royals Minor League hitters in plate appearances (2020), hits (416) and tied 1st in home runs (60) while 2nd in runs scored (266) and runs batted in (238).

Jensen is the eighth Storm Chasers player this season to get called up to Kansas City, doubling last season's total of four debuts with the Royals. He is the 11th overall player to make their Major League debut in 2025. UTL Tyler Tolbert (2024-25), LHP Evan Sisk (2023-25), LHP Noah Cameron (2024-25), OF John Rave (2022-25), RHP Andrew Hoffmann (2023-25), 1B/OF Jac Caglianone (2025) and RHP Luinder Avila (2024-25) have all made their MLB debuts with the Royals this year, while RHP Noah Murdock (2024), INF Ryan Fitzgerald (2024) and INF Cam Devanney (2024-25) have debuted with the Athletics, Twins and Pirates respectively.

