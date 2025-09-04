Clippers Collapse Indians with Pair of Longballs
Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians were overcome by a three-run home run and an eighth-inning grand slam as the Columbus Clippers came out on top in Game 2 of their six-game set at Huntington Park, 9-2.
With the game knotted at 2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Kahlil Watson sparked Columbus' (20-37, 54-75) rally with a two-out double. Cooper Ingle followed with a walk and Dom Nuñez cleared the bases with a three-run shot to right field off Sean Sullivan (L, 2-4) to put Columbus on top.
After four scoreless frames, the two teams traded blows before the Clippers' knockout punch in the seventh. Mike Jarvis opened the scoring with a solo home run, his first Triple-A homer since May 29, 2024, vs. Omaha, to give Indy (34-25, 76-57) a brief 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Columbus responded in their half of the fifth by loading the bases on a pair of walks and a single. Petey Halpin then came through with a two-out, two-RBI single to grant the Clippers a 2-1 advantage.
Indy quickly worked to tie the game in the top of the sixth before Columbus' critical frame. Nelson Velázquez reached on a one-out single and was brought home on a Rafael Flores double one batter later.
Columbus broke the game wide open in the eighth, loading the bases on two walks and a double and cashing in with a 108.5-mph grand slam from Milan Tolentino.
Ryder Ryan got the start for the Indians in a bullpen game and tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, sprinkling two hits and two punchouts. It was Ryan's longest career appearance, surpassing a 3.1-inning scoreless performance on Aug. 2, 2025, at Iowa. Tommy Mace (W, 1-0) picked up his first Triple-A win for Columbus, recording the final two outs of the Indians' sixth and spinning a clean seventh.
Flores went 3-for-4 in the contest, adding a pair of singles to go with his RBI double. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 13 contests since Aug. 20 at Syracuse. Across this span, he is hitting .408 (20-for-49) with two doubles, a triple, five homers, 15 RBI and a 1.240 OPS.
The Indians and Clippers meet in Game 3 of their six-game series on Thursday evening with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. RHP Drake Fellows (8-6, 4.80) will make his 16th start and 30th appearance of the season for Indy across from fellow righty Aaron Davenport
International League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Stripers Overpowered by Durham in 8-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Payton Henry Walks off Mud Hens for 'Pigs Sixth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Carter Jensen Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Snelling, McSweeney Brilliant in Doubleheader Split - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Shutout Sinks Tides Wednesday - Norfolk Tides
- Clippers Collapse Indians with Pair of Longballs - Indianapolis Indians
- Francisco Alvarez Grand Slam Leads Syracuse to 10-2 Win over Buffalo on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Puppy Power Leads Clippers to Victory Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Maeda's No-Hit Start More than Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Takes Game Two Late over Omaha 4-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sabato's Two Homers, Strong Pitching Through Eight All for Naught in 6-5, 10 Inning Walk-Off Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Ninth-Inning Heroics Complete 6-5 Comeback Win - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 3 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- 10 Millionth Fan Comes Thru the Gates of Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 20 - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Toledo Mud Hens
- September 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Games on September 4 and September 6 Sold Out - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Third Annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Take Down Tides in Extras for Fifth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Clippers Collapse Indians with Pair of Longballs
- Indians Use Three Homers to Sink Columbus in Series Opener
- Bisons Take Series over Indians in Sunday Finale
- Bowen's Little-League Homer Lifts Indians over Bisons, 2-1
- Three Blasts, Yorke's Four Hits Boost Indians over Bisons