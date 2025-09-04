Clippers Collapse Indians with Pair of Longballs

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians were overcome by a three-run home run and an eighth-inning grand slam as the Columbus Clippers came out on top in Game 2 of their six-game set at Huntington Park, 9-2.

With the game knotted at 2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Kahlil Watson sparked Columbus' (20-37, 54-75) rally with a two-out double. Cooper Ingle followed with a walk and Dom Nuñez cleared the bases with a three-run shot to right field off Sean Sullivan (L, 2-4) to put Columbus on top.

After four scoreless frames, the two teams traded blows before the Clippers' knockout punch in the seventh. Mike Jarvis opened the scoring with a solo home run, his first Triple-A homer since May 29, 2024, vs. Omaha, to give Indy (34-25, 76-57) a brief 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.

Columbus responded in their half of the fifth by loading the bases on a pair of walks and a single. Petey Halpin then came through with a two-out, two-RBI single to grant the Clippers a 2-1 advantage.

Indy quickly worked to tie the game in the top of the sixth before Columbus' critical frame. Nelson Velázquez reached on a one-out single and was brought home on a Rafael Flores double one batter later.

Columbus broke the game wide open in the eighth, loading the bases on two walks and a double and cashing in with a 108.5-mph grand slam from Milan Tolentino.

Ryder Ryan got the start for the Indians in a bullpen game and tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, sprinkling two hits and two punchouts. It was Ryan's longest career appearance, surpassing a 3.1-inning scoreless performance on Aug. 2, 2025, at Iowa. Tommy Mace (W, 1-0) picked up his first Triple-A win for Columbus, recording the final two outs of the Indians' sixth and spinning a clean seventh.

Flores went 3-for-4 in the contest, adding a pair of singles to go with his RBI double. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 13 contests since Aug. 20 at Syracuse. Across this span, he is hitting .408 (20-for-49) with two doubles, a triple, five homers, 15 RBI and a 1.240 OPS.

The Indians and Clippers meet in Game 3 of their six-game series on Thursday evening with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. RHP Drake Fellows (8-6, 4.80) will make his 16th start and 30th appearance of the season for Indy across from fellow righty Aaron Davenport







International League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.