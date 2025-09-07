Clippers Use Three Home Runs to Top Indy, 12-0

Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Clippers slugged three home runs and defeated the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at Huntington Park, 12-0.

Home run trouble arrived early for Indianapolis (35-27, 77-59) in the bottom of the first inning. Will Wilson walked and Travis Bazzana singled to begin the rally. It was capped when Jonathan Rodriguez clubbed his 11th home run of the season over the left-center field wall.

In the bottom of the third, Wilson began the inning for Columbus (22-38, 56-76) with a single. Bazzana then hammered a ball on a line over the wall in right field for a two-run blast. Bazzana would do it again in the fifth when he led off the inning with a homer over the right-center field wall.

The two blasts in Saturday's contest were the second and third home runs of the series for the 2024 top overall pick, his first was a walk-off blast on Thursday night.

Columbus capped the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a six-run rally. It was highlighted by a trio of hits from Dayan Frias, Milan Tolentino and Petey Halpin.

Indianapolis' offense was held in check by four different Clippers' pitchers. Starter Doug Nikhazy worked two frames, but Will Dion (W, 4-8) earned the victory as he handled the bulk work out of the bullpen. The left-hander limited the Indians to two hits over four shutout innings.

Nick Dombkowski (L, 2-6) started for Indy and allowed six runs in the loss.

