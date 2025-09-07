RailRiders Postponed

Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Saturday afternoon's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox was postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and WooSox will play a twinbill on Sunday, September 7, beginning at 1:05 P.M. Starters have yet to be announced. The clubs will play two seven-inning games with approximately 30 minutes between games.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field to host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday, September 9, in the final homestand of the 2025 season. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

42-19, 80-53







