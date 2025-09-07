September 6 Gamer Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

IOWA CUBS (69-66, 30-31) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS

(55-79, 24-36) Saturday, September 6 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP John Gant (4-3, 6.47)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fifth of a six-game series against the I-80 rivals, Omaha Storm Chasers...right-hander Jaxon Wiggins will make his first career Triple-A start... John Gant is slated to start for Omaha.

EATING W'S: The I-Cubs scored a 12-11 walk-off win over the Omaha Storm Chasers... Moises Ballesteros, Carlos Pérez and Hayden Cantrelle all tallied three hits for Iowa...Perez and Chase Strumpf each homered for the I-Cubs... Caleb Knight went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI... Caleb Kilian worked a scoreless inning in relief.

WALKIN' IT OFF: Last night with the game tied at 11-11, Hayden Cantrelle doubled home Chase Strumpf to give Iowa their fifth walk-off victory of the season...it marked the I-Cubs first walk-off win since Aug. 22 vs. Sugar Land in which Nicky Lopez scored on a fielder's choice from Jonathon Long in the 10th inning.

17 REASONS TO SIT DOWN: The I-Cubs struckout 17 Storm Chasers in Thursday's 4-3 win...this is the second time this season that Iowa has fanned at least 17+ batters in a single game...last time came against the St. Paul Saints on May 16...Iowa's pitching staff has consistently ranked first throughout the season in strikeouts (1299) and currently rank first in the International League and at the Triple-A level...out of 120 minor league teams, Iowa ranks fifth.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other 21 times during the 2025 season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year...during the 2025 campaign, Iowa has gone 14-5, marking the most wins against any opponent this season for Iowa...the 14 wins vs. Omaha are also tied for second-most wins against any opponent in the International League.

7EVEN CONSECUTIVE: The I-Cubs won their seventh straight game last night, which is a new season-high...Iowa had not won seven straight games since Aug. 8-16, 2023 and have not won eight consecutive match ups since Sept. 13-21, 2023.

COMING RIGHT UP: Carlos Pérez hit two home runs Tuesday night for the third time this season...Pérez and Owen Caissie are the lone Iowa players to have three two-homer games... Pérez's 26 homers are third-most in the International League and no I-Cub has hit more than 23 since Bryan LaHair set the franchise record with 38 in 2011.

NOT A NIGHT OWL: Thursday, the I-Cubs improved their record in day games to 29-19, which is the most such wins in the International League this season, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (26-13)...last season, Iowa went 21-27 in day games.

JONNY ON THE SPOT: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long is batting .310 (145-for-465) with 19 home runs and 85 RBI this season...with 15 games to play, Long has the most hits and RBI since Bryan LaHair had 151 hits and 109 RBI in 2011...Long ranks among International League leaders in runs scored (2nd, 82), walks (2nd, 75), total bases (2nd, 231), hits (2nd, 146), on-base percentage (3rd, .413), RBI (4th, 85) and batting average (6th, .311).

WELCOME, JAXON!: Tonight's starting pitcher Jaxon Wiggins will make his Triple-A debut...Wiggins is rated the No. 81 prospect in all of baseball (MLB.com) and the No. 4 prospect in the Cubs organization...Jaxon has gone 3-2 with a 1.84 ERA (14 ER in 68.1 IP) with 83 strikeouts in 16 outings (15 starts) between Advanced-A South Bend and Double-A Knoxville this season...Wiggins was selected in the second round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arkansas.

SERIES DROUGHT: With the win last night, the I-Cubs have now won two series in a row...marks the first time the club has done so this season since June 6-15 at Omaha and vs. Louisville.

FIVE GUY: Infielder Hayden Cantrelle has reached base in 10 straight games dating back to Aug. 23, batting .324 (11-for-34) with two doubles, one home run, nine RBI and six stolen bases.







