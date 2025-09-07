Daz Cameron Homers, Provides Three RBIs in Sounds' Win

Published on September 6, 2025

Nashville Sounds News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Nashville jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held off a late Norfolk push for a 7-6 win, and series lead over the Tides on Saturday night. Daz Cameron provided an offensive spark for Nashville with a three-hit, three-RBI night at the plate while Garrett Stallings tossed his second straight quality start and earned his fifth win of the season.

Cameron collected the first of his three hits in the top of the third inning before coming around to score along with Brandon Lockridge on a two-RBI double off the bat of Luis Urias for the first runs of the game. The Sounds added to their lead in the next half inning. After loading the bases, Steward Berroa made it a three-run lead on a sac fly ahead of Cameron, who pushed the advantage to 6-0 with a three-run home run and his second hit of the night.

Working four scoreless innings to begin the night, Stallings was hurt by back-to-back leadoff triples in the fifth and sixth innings that lead to the two runs the right-hander allowed over his six quality innings. He worked around seven hits to only allow the two runs with a pair of strikeouts and a walk issued en route to his fifth quality start of the year and second in a row on the mound.

Grant Anderson made his first appearance for Nashville since the first game of the season as he began his rehab assignment for Nashville. Anderson issued a walk, allowed a single and then a three-run home run as the Tides cut the Nashville lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh.

The Sounds picked up the eventual game-winning run with the second sac fly of the night for Berroa to make it 7-5 in the top of the eighth. Norfolk drew within a run in the bottom of the eighth with a one-out solo homer to make it 7-6 before Jesus Liranzo eventually worked his way out of the inning without any further damage done.

Will Childers worked a perfect bottom of the night to earn his first Triple-A save and preserve the 7-6 win and a series lead heading into the season finale against Norfolk on Sunday afternoon.

LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 9.64 ERA) will make his second start of the series as the Sounds look to win their third straight series on Sunday at Harbor Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

RAZZLE DAZZLE: Daz Cameron swatted his team-leading 17th home run of the season to set his single-season career-high. Cameron bested the 16 home runs that he hit during the 2023 season while playing for Norfolk. In 2023 he hit his 16 home runs in 110 games played and reached 17 in just 51 games played for Nashville in 2025. Cameron got into a power run after returning to Nashville on July 10th on the road in Durham. Over his last 39 games since July 11, Cameron has hit 11 home runs with 31 RBI and 19 total XBH. Cameron began his Sounds tenure with a multi-HR game on April 11 vs. Memphis and hit six home runs through his first 11 games played with the Sounds after a early-season trade from the Orioles to the Brewers.

FIVE OH: With two more stolen bases on Saturday night, Jared Oliva reached 50 stolen bases on the season. His 50 steals are tops in the International League and second most in Triple-A this season behind Esteury Ruiz (57). With 13 games remaining in the 2025 season, Oliva is 4 steals shy of getting to third all-time for steals in a single season in Nashville Sounds history. He's got 11 steals over his last 13 games played for Nashville, and if he were to match his production over the final 13 games, Oliva would match Otis Nixon for the second-most steals in a season. Nixon owns the two best stolen bases seasons in Nashville history, stealing a team-best 72 bases in 1981 and then 61 bases in 1982.

Nashville Sounds (75-60) 7,Norfolk Tides (58-75) 6 Sep 6th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 1 0 7 11 0 Norfolk 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 1 0 6 10 1 Nashville AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Cameron, DH .288 5 2 3 0 0 1 3 0 2 0 0 Lockridge, LF .250 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Hoskins, 1B .275 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 10 2 UrÃ-as, L, 3B .455 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 1 1 Delgado, SS .283 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 Haase, C .200 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 Dunn, 2B .204 3 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 Oliva, RF .252 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 Berroa, CF .180 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 Stallings, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Anderson, G, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Liranzo, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Childers, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .246 34 7 11 2 0 1 7 4 8 27 13 BATTING 2B: UrÃ-as, L (2, Gibson); Dunn (16, Gillies).

HR: Cameron (17, 4th inning off Gibson, 2 on, 1 out).

TB: Berroa; Cameron 6; Dunn 3; Haase; Hoskins; Lockridge; UrÃ-as, L 3.

RBI: Berroa 2 (6); Cameron 3 (52); UrÃ-as, L 2 (3).

2-out RBI: UrÃ-as, L 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Delgado 2; Cameron; Oliva.

SF: Berroa 2.

Team RISP: 2-for-7.

Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING SB: Oliva 2 (50, 2nd base off Foster/Handley, 3rd base off Foster/Handley).

CS: Cameron (6, 2nd base by Blewett/Handley).

FIELDING DP: 3 (Delgado-Dunn-Hoskins; Delgado-Hoskins; Dunn-Hoskins).

Norfolk AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A BradïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld Jr., LF .176 5 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 Fabian, CF .196 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0 Bowens, 1B .245 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 0 MachÃ-n, 2B .291 4 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 Ardoin, DH .278 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1-Trimble, PR-DH .224 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Handley, C .287 3 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 1 Vavra, 3B .251 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 Barrero, SS .227 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 Adams, RF .208 4 1 1 0 0 1 3 0 0 1 0 Gibson, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gillies, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Blewett, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Foster, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Walker, J, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .253 33 6 10 0 2 2 6 3 4 27 11 1-Ran for Ardoin in the 8th.

BATTING 3B: Handley (2, Stallings); BradïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld Jr. (1, Stallings).

HR: Adams (8, 7th inning off Anderson, G, 2 on, 1 out); MachÃ-n (16, 8th inning off Liranzo, 0 on, 1 out).

TB: Adams 4; Barrero 2; Bowens; BradïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld Jr. 4; Handley 4; MachÃ-n 5.

RBI: Adams 3 (39); Fabian (36); MachÃ-n (76); Vavra (20).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ardoin; Barrero.

SF: Fabian.

GIDP: Adams; Fabian; Vavra.

Team RISP: 1-for-5.

Team LOB: 5.

FIELDING E: Barrero (11, ïÃÂ¬ÃÂelding).

DP: (MachÃ-n-Bowens).

Nashville ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Stallings (W, 5-3) 4.15 6.0 7 2 2 1 2 0 23 Anderson, G 13.50 1.0 2 3 3 1 0 1 6 Liranzo (H, 5) 3.42 1.0 1 1 1 1 2 1 6 Childers (S, 1) 4.98 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Totals 3.97 9.0 10 6 6 3 4 2 38 Norfolk ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Gibson (L, 1-3) 9.64 4.0 8 6 6 2 4 1 22 Gillies 6.11 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 Blewett 10.38 1.0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 Foster 6.75 2.0 0 1 0 2 1 0 8 Walker, J 4.35 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Totals 4.99 9.0 11 7 6 4 8 1 40 HBP: Handley (by Liranzo).

Pitches-strikes: Stallings 77-45; Anderson, G 21-14; Liranzo 23-14; Childers 5-4; Gibson 74-44; Gillies 20-14; Blewett 8-6; Foster 25-13; Walker, J 10-7.

Groundouts-ïÃÂ¬Ãâyouts: Stallings 8-4; Anderson, G 1-1; Liranzo 1-0; Childers 2-0; Gibson 3-3; Gillies 2-0; Blewett 1-0; Foster 2-1; Walker, J 1-0.

Batters faced: Stallings 23; Anderson, G 6; Liranzo 6; Childers 3; Gibson 22; Gillies 4; Blewett 3; Foster 8; Walker, J 3.

Umpires: HP: Ray Valero. 1B: Thomas O'Neil. 3B: John Bacon.

Official Scorer: Mike Holtzclaw.

Weather: 92 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 12 mph, In From RF.

First pitch: 6:37 PM.

T: 2:29.

Att: 8,058.

Venue: Harbor Park.







International League Stories from September 6, 2025

