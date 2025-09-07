Flooding Rains Force Postponement of Saturday, September 6 WooSox Game at Polar Park

Published on September 6, 2025

WORCESTER, MA - With heavy, flooding rain starting this afternoon just before game time, today's game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the visiting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Polar Park has been postponed. The clubs will play a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, September 7, starting at 1:05 p.m. Both games will be 7 innings.

Today marks the 9th home postponement at Polar Park this season, adding to a new WooSox club record for most home games either postponed or cancelled in a single season. The WooSox' previous mark of six home postponements was set in 2021 during Worcester's inaugural season at Polar Park.

Fans holding tickets for today's postponement can trade those in for any remaining WooSox '25 home game this season (for Sunday's twin bill as well as any game from September 16-21) - based on availability. Or, if fans prefer, they can trade in their tickets for any WooSox home game next April or May.

If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

This season's postponed or cancelled home games have come on Saturday, March 29; Tuesday, April 8; Saturday, April 12 (which was cancelled); Saturday, April 26; Thursday May 22; Tuesday, July 1; Thursday, July 31; Wednesday, August 20; and now Saturday, September 6. Worcester has had just two road games postponed (April 16 in Rochester due to snow and July 23 at St. Paul).

WooSox Promotions at Polar Park for Sunday's doubleheader

Sunday, 1:05 pm (Doubleheader) Fallon Health Sunday Funday, which includes the Fallon Health Future Starters program, when youngsters take the field with the WooSox and receive an autographed baseball; Purr in the Park (fans can bring their cats); Rutland & Paxton Town Takeover; Kids Run the Bases (after game two).

Tickets for all WooSox games for the remainder of the season (September 7 and September 16-21) are on sale now at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office







