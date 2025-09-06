WooSox Pound Five Doubles in 7-4 Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester - The Worcester Red Sox defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7-4 on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 9,508 at Polar Park. The win was the first for the WooSox after three defeats to begin this 6-game series with the 1st-place RailRiders (80-53) who had been 6-0 in Worcester this season. The WooSox moved back over the .500 mark on the year at 68-67 and avoided falling below .500 for the first time since July 20.

The WooSox used a 4-run, 1st-inning and a 3-run, 5th-inning to give starter and winner Tyler Uberstine (4-4) all the support he would need. Uberstine would turn in a fine 6-inning outing allowing 6 hits and 2 runs with 1 walk and 8 strikeouts. Isaiah Campbell recorded the final five outs to earn his team-leading 8th save.

Worcester parlayed four extra base hits (three doubles and one triple) into four runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and never looked back. After an out and a Kristian Campbell walk, the Sox smacked three straight doubles...Abraham Toro doubled to put runners on 2nd & 3rd, Nathan Hickey followed with a 2-run double to left, and Trayce Thompson added an RBI double. Tyler McDonough was next and he broke the string of doubles with something even better - an RBI triple to the left center field gap to increase the lead to 4-0.

The WooSox used two more doubles, two walks, and a clutch 2-run single by Max Ferguson to score three runs in the 5th. Mikey Romero led the frame with a two-bagger and, after two outs, Hickey pulled a line double down the right field line to bring Romero home. For Hickey, the WooSox first baseman, it was his 20th double of the season and added on to his team-high total of 66 RBI on the year. Thompson and McDonough kept the inning going with back-to-back walks (McDonough's after a 9-pitch at-bat) setting the stage for RF Ferguson to deliver his 2-run single to up the Sox advantage to 7-1.

Top Yankee prospect CF Spencer Jones belted a solo HR in the 6th-inning (his 17th of the season and 6th homer of the year vs. the WooSox), but Uberstine finished the 6th with the Sox up 7-2. Jovani Moran came on and worked a scoreless 7th but was touched for 2 runs in the 8th before giving way to Campbell who set the final five RailRiders down in order.

The 6-game series continues over the weekend with game five on Saturday at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. The game will be followed by the penultimate "Sunset Catch on the field" of the 2025 season, presented by Planet Fitness. Isaac Coffey (1-1, 6.35) makes the start for the WooSox vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Erick Leal (8-10, 5.52). The game will be televised live on NESN and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







