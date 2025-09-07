Red Wings Drop Saturday Showdown in Memphis

The Rochester Red Wings squared off with the Memphis Redbirds in a Saturday night showdown, falling 5-1 in the fifth of the series. C C.J. Stubbs smacked two home runs in the game, marking his fourth and fifth of the year and second and third with Rochester. 2B/DH José Tena extended his team-leading on-base streak to 20 games, working a walk in the first inning and adding a double in the ninth. SS Jackson Cluff and LF/RF Nick Schnell collected the only other multi-hit performances, each lacing doubles in the contest.

Memphis got the scoring started early in the bottom of the first inning. 2B César Prieto worked a lead-off walk, and RF Matt Koperniak immediately ripped a deep double into left-center field, giving the Redbirds the 1-0 lead.

The Redbirds added to their lead in the bottom of the second inning. SS Noah Mendlinger led off the frame with a six-pitch walk, followed by C Andy Yerzy launching a 418-foot two-run blast over the right field wall, extending the lead to 3-0.

Memphis pushed the advantage further with more runs in the bottom of the 4th inning. After a single and two walks in the inning, 1B Blaze Jordan laced a two-out, two-run double into right field, stretching the lead to five runs.

Rochester began to chip away at the lead in the top of the fifth inning. C.J. Stubbs unloaded on a 3-2 sinker, sending it 420 feet over the right-center field fence. The home run marked his second of the year with Rochester and trimmed the lead to 5-1.

The Red Wings looked to mount a four-run rally to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning. 3B/2B J.T. Arruda hustled out a leadoff infield single, and C.J. Stubbs launched his second home run of the night, shrinking the lead to 5-3. The Wings logged one more hit in the frame but could not cash in, falling 5-3 in the fifth game of the series.

RHP Riley Cornelio toed the rubber in Saturday night's matchup, tossing 3.2 innings while allowing five runs on six hits and five walks, striking out six in the process. RHP Andry Lara relieved Cornelio in the fourth inning, delivering 2.1 innings while allowing no baserunners and striking out one. RHP Holden Powell took over in the seventh inning, registering a scoreless inning while striking out one Redbird in the frame. RHP Seth Shuman appeared for the eighth inning, punching out two and allowing one hit in a scoreless frame.

C C.J. Stubbs takes home Player of the Game honors on Saturday night, crushing two home runs and collecting all three Wings RBI in the contest. The two-homer performance marks his first since August 10, 2024, with Double-A Harrisburg at Bowie (BAL). The effort also marks his first three-RBI game with Rochester and first since May 7th with Double-A Harrisburg against Richmond (SFG).

Rochester will finish their six-game series against Memphis, looking to salvage a series split Sunday afternoon. The Red Wings will send RHP Bryce Conley to the mound to face the Redbirds. First pitch is slated for 2:05 PM from downtown Memphis.







