Braun Pitches Gwinnett to 4-3 Win over Durham in Triple-A Debut
Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Powered by 6.0 innings from Atlanta Braves' No. 13 prospect Lucas Braun, the Gwinnett Stripers (31-30) defeated the Durham Bulls (31-28) 4-3 on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Braun allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four batters in his Triple-A debut to help Gwinnett even the seven-game series at 3-3.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett started the scoring in the first inning as David McCabe roped an RBI double down the right field line. Durham took a 2-1 lead in the second on a Tanner Murray RBI single followed by a double play off the bat of Jamie Westbrook to plate another run. The Stripers responded in the bottom of the second with an RBI triple from Matthew Batten to tie the game and a Jason Delay run-scoring single to jump ahead 3-2. Gwinnett added on in the fifth as a lineout off the bat of Eddys Leonard brought home Luke Waddell. The Bulls got a run back in the seventh on a Tristan Peters sacrifice fly to make it 4-3 but drew no closer.
Key Contributors: Batten (3-for-4, triple, RBI) led the way for the Stripers. Waddell (2-for-4) and Delay (2-for-2, RBI) also finished with multi-hit games. Braun's debut (W, 1-0) highlighted the pitching side for Gwinnett. The Stripers' bullpen trio of Amos Willingham (H, 1), Hunter Stratton (H, 6), and Enoli Paredes (S, 3) allowed just one earned run and one hit across the final 3.0 innings. For Durham, Dominic Keegan finished 2-for-4 with a double and triple.
Noteworthy: Braun became the second Gwinnett pitcher in 2025 to start and win his Triple-A debut, joining JR Ritchie who did it on July 19 vs. Jacksonville. With the win, the Stripers clinched a season series victory over the Bulls (up 10-7 with one game remaining) for just the fourth time in franchise history, first time since 2015.
Next Game (Sunday, September 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Atlanta Braves No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie (3-1, 3.19 ERA) gets the start against Durham's Jesse Scholtens (1-2, 5.15 ERA). Bring the family to the ballpark for Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial) and enjoy Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
