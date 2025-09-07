Gwinnett Defeats Durham 4-3

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Lucas Braun tossed six innings in his Triple-A debut for the Gwinnett Stripers to defeat the Durham Bulls 4-3 at Coolray Field on Saturday night.

Braun (W, 1-0) tossed six frames of two-run ball en route to his sixth win of the season.

Durham (31-29) staked the Stripers (32-30) a 1-0 lead in the first before claiming a lead in the second. Dom Keegan doubled to start the frame, advancing to third on an infield single by Tristan Peters, then scoring on a single by Tanner Murray. Jamie Westbrook then ripped a grounder up the middle, but second baseman Luke Waddell intercepted it and turned it into a double play as the second run came home.

The Stripers scored twice more in the last of the inning against Bulls starter Logan Workman (L, 8-7). Matthew Batten tripled home a run, then scored the go-ahead run on a single by Jason Delay. Batten finished the game 3-4.

Trailing 4-2 into the seventh, the Bulls pulled to within a run. Keegan clocked his second extra base hit of the game, tripling to right field, then scoring on a sac fly from Peters. But the Bulls were blanked over the final two innings as the Stripers evened the series 3-games apiece.

Workman lasted just 3 1/3 innings, permitting eight hits and three runs as he dropped his third straight decision.

The Bulls managed six hits in the game, hit into three double plays and left just two baserunners aboard.

How It Happened: Workman's 3 1/3 inning start was his shortest of the season, although Workman overtook the IL lead in innings pitched with the effort (140.1). Workman's pitch count was 70 through three innings.

Strike Machine: Workman's first 18 pitches of his start were strikes in the first inning. Workman's first ball came to the fifth batter of the opening inning, Eddys Leonard.

What's Next: Jesse Scholtens (1-2, 5.15) is slated to start the road trip finale Sunday at 1:05 PM ET against JR Ritchie (3-1, 3.19).







