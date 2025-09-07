Bisons Shut out by Syracuse 10-0 on Saturday Afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A pair of defensive miscues by the Buffalo Bisons in the top of the fourth inning allowed the Syracuse Mets to win 10-0 on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Alek Manoah made his fifth start for Buffalo on a Major League injury rehab assignment and pitched into the sixth inning. The right-hander recorded five strikeouts in five and two-third innings against the Mets, allowing just two earned runs and six hits in the defeat.

Syracuse was able to strike first in the top of the second inning to open up a 1-0 lead over the Bisons. Jose Azocar's lone hit of the afternoon was a solo home run to left field that put the visitors in front. It was also the first hit of the game for the Mets.

They would score six times in the top of the fourth inning, and one play in which the Bisons committed a pair of errors helped Syracuse extend the lead. Kevin Parada added an RBI base hit to right field to that scored Ryan Clifford, giving Syracuse a 2-0 advantage. Three runs scored on a ground ball to third base off the bat of Luis De Los Santos. There were two errors committed to help clear the bases and give the Mets a 5-0 lead. They would balloon the advantage to 7-0 on a two-run home run by Jose Siri.

Joe Mantiply came out of the bullpen for Buffalo and recorded a strikeout of Luke Ritter. It was the only batter that the left-hander faced before Adam Macko pitched the final three innings in relief. Macko struck out five in relief, helping the three pitchers to combine for 11 total strikeouts in the loss.

Joey Loperfido accounted for two of the Bisons eight hits. Buddy Kennedy added his third multi-hit game of the series, as well. The two combined for half of the team's hits on Saturday afternoon.

The Bisons and Syracuse will conclude their season series on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com will begin at 11:45 a.m. with the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire and the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







