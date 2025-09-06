Sounds End 2025 Home Slate against Braves Top Affiliate

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds put a bow on the 2025 home schedule with the final series of the year at First Horizon Park. The Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta) will be in town for the start of a six-game series beginning Tuesday, September 9 that wraps up on September 14. The series features First Responders Night on Thursday, September 11, the last Friday Night Fireworks show of the season, and Fan Appreciation Weekend Saturday and Sunday with giveaways and in-stadium specials.

Tuesday will be the last chance to catch the Sounds alongside your four-legged fans and take in a Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday. The country legends will get the night off, and instead, we're having Corgi Race underneath the iconic guitar scoreboard. Winning Wednesday brings fans the first of three gate giveaways for the final series with the first 1,000 fans getting the Throwback inspired Windbreaker. Stick around for post-game catch on the field and all fans can round the bases with a Sounds win. The Sounds will honor the 24-year anniversary of September 11 with First Responders Night presented by SERVPRO and don military jerseys when the team takes the field. Friday Night Fireworks comes with the final Vihuelas de Nashville game of the season. Fans can enjoy a post-game mariachi dance performance before the fireworks show begins. Fan Appreciation weekend begins on Saturday, September 13 with a Lightweight Hoodie Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The final home game of the season takes place Sunday, September 14 and all fans have the chance to round the bases postgame on the last Sunday Family Fun Day of the year. The 2026 season will be here before we know it, and fans can start planning ahead with the 2026 Schedule Giveaway.

A full rundown of other promotions and festivities for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, September 9 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin Tuesday - It's the last chance to bring your favorite four-legged fan to the game in 2025. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit organizations. Please note that all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination. Limit one dog per human. Enjoy a special Corgi Race underneath the guitar scoreboard in the middle of the 5th inning.

Wednesday, September 10 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Windbreaker Giveaway presented by First Horizon (First 1,000 Fans) - It's 90's Night 2.0 at the ballpark and the second chance to snag this 90's inspired windbreaker featuring the throwback Nashville Sounds logo.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo cards will include a redeemable coupon for a small Pepsi fountain drink from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table and includes tickets, merchandise, and gift cards from local Nashville business and team sponsors.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) select section tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets are now available on Ticketmaster. Fans will still show their Kroger app at the ticket office to receive the voucher for hot dogs and sodas or to purchase this excellent deal.

Fan Appreciation Post-Game Catch on the Field - Bring your mitt and stick around to play some catch on the field after the final out of the game. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Thursday, September 11 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - Fans can enjoy discounted Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products from the concession stands.

First Responders Night presented by SERVPRO - The Sounds will take the field wearing military-inspired jerseys on the 24-year anniversary of September 11th. There will be a re-enlistment ceremony on the filed pre-game, SERVPRO will have an in-game presentation for a Scholarship Recipient, and the Nashville Sounds will have an in-game check presentation in partnership with Budweiser Folds of Honor.

2025 Military Jersey Auction - Bid on game-worn military jerseys worn by the Nashville Sounds throughout the 2025 season. Bidding ends on Friday, September 12, and proceeds will benefit the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veteran and Family Center at MTSU.

Friday, September 12 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks - Kickoff the start of the weekend with the Sounds and watch the Nashville skyline light up with postgame fireworks.

Copa de la Diversión presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers - Join us as the Sounds transform into Las Vihuelas. A vihuela is a classic Mexican guitar and is typically of higher pitch than the classic guitar you might hear on Broadway! With Latin beats filling the air and community engagement at the heart of the event, it's a festive and inclusive night that brings the spirit of Latin culture to the game. Enjoy a pre-game Aztec dance performance as well as a post-game on-field Mariachi dance performance before the fireworks begin.

Saturday, September 13 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Hit City Saturday - The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy live entertainment under the guitar scoreboard from 5:00 to 5:45 pm.

Pilgrimage Festival Night - Music, America's Pastime, and giving back. Get prepared for the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival with Gibson Gives for the third annual Pilgrimage Night at First Horizon Park. Enjoy pre-game entertainment underneath the guitar scoreboard, enter for a chance to win a custom Pilgrimage Festival Gibson Guitar, and through this ticket bundle, $5 of every ticket will be donated to Gibson Gives.

Lightweight Hoodie Giveaway presented by FlipSeats - The first 1,000 fans receive a lightweight Nashville Sounds hoodie. It's the perfect complement to get fans for the start of fall and lowered temperatures.

Player Award Ceremony - Be sure to be in your seats early as the Nashville Sounds will honor some of the best players and moments from the 2025 season. Our Fan Favorite winner, Nashville Sounds MVP, Pitcher of the Year, and Community Player of the Year will all be honored with a special pre-game ceremony on the field.

Shirt Off Players' Back Jersey Auction - Throughout the game, and online, fans can bid on game-worn Hit City Jerseys to take home. Winners will have the chance to come to the field postgame and get the jersey signed and a picture with the players.

Sunday, September 14 vs. Gwinnett - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

2026 Schedule Clings presented by Fox 17 - 2025 may be coming to an end, but fans can get a jumpstart on planning for the 2026 season with these schedule clings. The countdown to Opening Day is underway!

Pregame Player Autographs on the concourse beginning at 5:00 p.m. when gates open.

Sunday Family Fun Day with ALL FANS having the opportunity to round the bases one final time in 2025 presented by First Horizon.







