Bazzana Homers Twice as Clippers Win Big
Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Top Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana put on a show Saturday night, collecting three hits with a pair of home runs to lead the Clippers to a 12-0 thrashing of visiting Indianapolis.
Johnathan Rodriguez got the scoring going early when he crushed a three-run homer deep over the left-center field wall, his eleventh long ball for the Clippers this season.
Bazzana hit his first long ball of the night in the 3rd inning, extending the Columbus lead to 5-0.
The Clippers tacked on six more runs in the bottom of the 8th to put things well out of reach.
Left-hander Doug Nikhazy, who was activated prior to the game from the injured list, started the contest with 2.0 scoreless innings while striking out three. Will Dion (4-8) got the win after holding Indianapolis off the scoreboard over 4.0 innings of relief work.
With the win on Saturday, Columbus improves to 22-34 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 56-72 overall this season.
The series against Indianapolis concludes on Sunday. It's Family Day! Bring the entire family for less than $20. Kids of all ages are invited to participate in the post-game Fun Run around the bases following the game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
