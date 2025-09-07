Redbirds Erupt Early, Hang on Late in Wrestling Night Win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with a 5-3 win on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis scored five runs over the first four innings of the game to grab firm control of Saturday night's game. Right fielder Matt Koperniak smacked a double to start the scoring in the first. Catcher Andy Yerzy drilled a two-run homer in the second. First baseman Blaze Jordan slapped a two-run double in the fourth to cap the Redbirds scoring. Seven of the nine Memphis batters recorded a hit, none tallied more than one.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (9-4) allowed one run on a solo homer in 5.0 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher allowed four hits, walked three and struck out three. Taylor lowered his ERA to 3.30, second-best in the International League. Oddanier Mosqueda tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in his 50th appearance of the season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, September 7 to wrap up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

