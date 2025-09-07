Castro Homers Again as Chasers Come up Short 5-3

Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost a 9th straight game Saturday night, falling to the Iowa Cubs 5-3, putting the Chasers in danger of being swept in the series finale Sunday.

Harold Castro put the Chasers on the board first, with a solo homer in the top of the first inning. It was Castro's 21st home run of the year and his third straight game with a long ball.

The Cubs leapt in front for good in the bottom of the 1st inning, tagging Omaha starter John Gant for 3 runs on 4 hits and a walk for a 3-1 lead over the Chasers. Gant kept Iowa off the board over the final 4.0 innings of his start, striking out 5 over his 5.0 innings of work.

Castro walked and scored on a Isan Diaz groundout in the top of the 6th to bring the Chasers within a run, but reliever Stephen Nogosek allowed a run on a pair of hits in the bottom of the frame, to put Iowa ahead 4-2.

Nogosek worked a scoreless 7th, before the Storm Chasers added another run in the 8th. Castro singled, then came around to score on a Drew Waters groundout, again bringing Omaha within a run - 4-3. Joey Krehbiel took over in the bottom of the 8th, allowing an unearned run that pushed the Cubs ahead 5-3 for the score that held to be final.

The Storm Chasers will look to salvage the series Sunday with a 1:08 p.m. CT start at Principal Park.







