Castro Homers Again as Chasers Come up Short 5-3
Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost a 9th straight game Saturday night, falling to the Iowa Cubs 5-3, putting the Chasers in danger of being swept in the series finale Sunday.
Harold Castro put the Chasers on the board first, with a solo homer in the top of the first inning. It was Castro's 21st home run of the year and his third straight game with a long ball.
The Cubs leapt in front for good in the bottom of the 1st inning, tagging Omaha starter John Gant for 3 runs on 4 hits and a walk for a 3-1 lead over the Chasers. Gant kept Iowa off the board over the final 4.0 innings of his start, striking out 5 over his 5.0 innings of work.
Castro walked and scored on a Isan Diaz groundout in the top of the 6th to bring the Chasers within a run, but reliever Stephen Nogosek allowed a run on a pair of hits in the bottom of the frame, to put Iowa ahead 4-2.
Nogosek worked a scoreless 7th, before the Storm Chasers added another run in the 8th. Castro singled, then came around to score on a Drew Waters groundout, again bringing Omaha within a run - 4-3. Joey Krehbiel took over in the bottom of the 8th, allowing an unearned run that pushed the Cubs ahead 5-3 for the score that held to be final.
The Storm Chasers will look to salvage the series Sunday with a 1:08 p.m. CT start at Principal Park.
International League Stories from September 6, 2025
- Clippers Use Three Home Runs to Top Indy, 12-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Castro Homers Again as Chasers Come up Short 5-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Oat Milkers Extend Win Streak to Eight Games in 5-3 Victory over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Drop Saturday Showdown in Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Erupt Early, Hang on Late in Wrestling Night Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Drop Eighth Straight, Fifth by One Run, in 4-3 Loss to Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Win 4-3 over Saints, Extend Winning Streak to Eight - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens Late Rally Falls Short to IronPigs. - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Squeak out One-Run Win to Take Series from Mud Hens - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bazzana Homers Twice as Clippers Win Big - Columbus Clippers
- Braun Pitches Gwinnett to 4-3 Win over Durham in Triple-A Debut - Gwinnett Stripers
- Adams, Machin Homer In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Gwinnett Defeats Durham 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Keep Pushing Forward: The Story of Drake Fellows - Indianapolis Indians
- Flooding Rains Force Postponement of Saturday, September 6 WooSox Game at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- September 6 Gamer Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Shut out by Syracuse 10-0 on Saturday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 6 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Pound Five Doubles in 7-4 Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds End 2025 Home Slate against Braves Top Affiliate - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.