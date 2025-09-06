Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 6 at Memphis

Rochester Red Wings (27-34, 54-79) vs. Memphis Redbirds (31-30, 72-62)

Saturday - 7:05 p.m. ET - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Riley Cornelio (1-2, 5.32) vs. RHP Curtis Taylor (8-4, 3.37)

THAT WIN(G)ING FEELING: The Rochester Red Wings dueled with the Memphis Redbirds in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night, using a five-run sixth inning to push past Memphis 5-4...RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON registered a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings...2B JOSÉ TENA logged the only Wings multi-hit performance, extending his on-base streak to 19 games and his hit streak to seven...in the five-run fifth inning, 1B YOHANDY MORALES tallied an RBI single, and DH JUAN YEPEZ ripped a two-run double against his former ballclub...The Red Wings will continue their series against Memphis, dueling with the Redbirds on Saturday night for the fifth game of the six-game set...Memphis will send former Red Wings RHP Curtis Taylor to duel with Rochester RHP RILEY CORNELIO.

TO INFIN-TENA & BEYOND: 2B JOSÉ TENA extended his team-leading 19-game on-base streak and seven-game hit streak with a hard-hit single in the first inning...during his seven-game hit streak, the Dominican Republic native sports a .367 batting average (11-for-30) and has turned in four multi-hit performances, with a .854 OPS while collecting one home run, three stolen bases, and three RBI...in Friday night affairs, the 24-year-old posts a .371 batting average (13-for-35) with a .950 OPS while smacking one home run, two doubles, two RBI, and six runs scored.

THE CHOSEN JUAN: DH JUAN YEPEZ drilled a two-run double to give Rochester its first lead of the game, capping off the five-run fifth inning...the Venezuelan native has recorded three RBI in his first three games against his former team during the series...when batting in the sixth inning with Rochester this season, the former Cardinals farmhand boasts a slash line of .409/.458/.682 with a 1.140 OPS while collecting one home run, three doubles, and four RBI.

FRANKLY FLAWLESS: RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN worked three free passes and scored a run in Friday night's win, extending his International League-lead in walks to 79 on the season (63 w/ IOW, 16 w/ ROC)...the three walk performance marked his first since he joined Rochester on 8/1 and first time since 6/12 with Triple-A Iowa at Louisville...

He is one walk shy of becoming the 24th different player (28th time total) to tally 80-plus walks in a season in the International League since at least 2004.

SAMPSONITE: RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON recorded the Wings first quality start of the series, delivering 6.0 innings while allowing three runs and recording the only two strikeouts by Rochester pitching in the game...the Washington native has achieved a quality start in four of his last five appearances since 8/12, earning three wins (T-1 in IL) while working 29.0 innings (1st in IL)...since that date, he also ranks second in the league in WHIP (0.97), opponent batting average (.163), and registers the third-best ERA in the International League (2.17, 7 ER/29 IP)...

The 33-year-old is one shy of his 200th Minor League start.

KING JULIAN: RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ set down the Redbirds in the ninth last night to secure his first save in a Red Wings uniform, and fifth of the season (4 w/ OKC)...since his debut with the club on 8/20, the former Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand leads all Red Wings relievers with 11 strikeouts and 8.2 innings pitched, and holds a share of the lead with LHP GARRETT DAVILA for most appearances (7)...

On the road with Rochester and Oklahoma City this season, Fernández boasts a 2.25 ERA (7 ER/28.0 IP) across 24 appearances (2 starts), including a 1.42 mark (1 ER/6.1 IP) in five appearances away from Innovative Field as a Red Wing.

SAURYN TO NEW HEIGHTS: RHP SAURYN LAO made his first Red Wing appearance on Friday night, delivering 1.2 innings of one-run baseball in his Rochester debut, allowing two hits and one walk...Lao became the 42nd Red Wings pitcher to appear in a game this season and the 67th player overall...the Dominican Republic native appeared in 22 games (19 starts) with Tacoma, logging a 2-4 record with a 3.13 ERA (24 ER/69.0 IP) with 73 strikeouts, a 1.16 WHIP and .237 batting average against...logged a 1.32 ERA (4 ER/27.1 IP) with a 0.84 WHIP and 34 strikeouts across his first nine starts from 4/1-5/30...

Lao was a position player prior to the 2023 season...appeared in 361 games with 292 total hits from 2016-22 in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...1997: On this day in 1997, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 5-2 in Game four of the International League Semifinals, taking the series 3-to-1 and sending the Wings to the Governors Cup Finals...OF JULIO PEGUERO highlighted the four-run fifth inning, cracking a two-run home run to give Rochester its first lead of the game...C TIM LAKER collected a home run of his own in the contest...RHP JULIO MORENO delivered 7.0 innings in what was his Red Wings debut, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks en route to the series-clinching win.







